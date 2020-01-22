SC Hearing on CAA LIVE: Court Refuses to Pass Interim Order, Sibal Says Matter Should Go to Constitution Bench

Petitions on Assam Might Have to be Heard Seaparately: CJI | A plea is made, during the SC hearing on CAA, to hear Assam-related matters separately because "it has an Accord and is placed differently from others." To this, the CJI remarks, "Assam looks differently placed and hence fit might have to be heard separately." The court then gives the Centre given 2 weeks to file reply in Assam-related cases.
Event Highlights
Several other petitions have also challenged the constitutional validity of the CAA, including those by RJD leader Manoj Jha, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. Other petitioners include Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, All Assam Students Union (AASU), Peace Party, CPI, NGOs 'Rihai Manch' and Citizens Against Hate, advocate ML Sharma, and law students.
Continuing with the court proceedings, the CJI says the first decision to be taken is whether we should wait for 99% of the petitions to come in. "So that tomorrow there is no argument by a new petitioner that no order was passed in my petition," he explains. The apex court is hearing 144 petitions against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)
As the Attorney General insists there is no need for an interim order on the matter, senior advocate Vikas Singh takes objection and says that it is a must because "demography of Assam could be changed because of the law." "Half the immigrants in Assam are Bengali Hindus," Singh explains. However, the three-judge bench of the apex court then clarifies it won't pass an ex-parte order on CAA.
The Attorney General says the Centre has prepared a preliminary affidavit which will be given to parties today. At this point, senior advocate Kapi Sabil suggests the matter should be referred to a constitutional bench. "Maybe it should," the CJI replies. "NPR begins in April so some interim order could be issued," Sibal goes on to suggest. However, the Centre opposes it, says the arguments will have to be made if any interim plea has to be argued.
As the Supreme Court begins hearing over 140 petitions on the contentious citizenship act, the overcrowded state of the court room irks CJI, as he asks security to control the crowd of lawyers, litigants. The CJI says he can't hear a thing when lawyers argue but can only hear their trying to push themselves in from the doors CJI expresses unhappiness over crowd in the court.
Women Lead Anti-CAA Protests | Meanwhile, hundreds of women continued with a peaceful sit-in on a road in Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi for over a month, braving freezing temperatures and attempts of law enforcement agencies to break them up for almost a month. Emulating their example, women across the many Indian states and small towns have carried out similar sit-ins in protest against the law.
Unfazed by the backlash, the government has repeatedly denied allegations that the law is against the right to equality or targets a specific religion. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had tabled CAA in parliament, in a rally on Tuesday, said that the law would not be withdrawn under any circumstance, further posing a challenge to all the leaders in the Opposition to attempt to stop them.
What SC Said in December | In December, the Supreme Court had issued a notice to the Centre as it refused an urgent hearing against the law in January, saying "the country is going through difficult times." “This court’s job is to determine the validity of a law and not declare it as constitutional,” the CJI then said.
Tensions peaked on December 15, when the police trooped the Jamia Nagar area in New Delhi, a predominantly Muslim locality, and barged into the Jamia Milia Islamia University, reportedly committed excesses as it attacked students with tear gas and batons. This was followed by a similar police crackdown at the Aligarh Muslim Univesrity in Uttar Pradesh, evoking strong reaction from the masses who gathered in large numbers across the country in solidarity with the students of Jamia and AMU.
Protests Against CAA Rock the Country | Nationwide protests broke out against the law after it was introduced and passed in Parliament's winter session in December last year. The demonstrations have brought tens of thousands of people from different faiths and backgrounds together, in part because the law is seen as part of a larger threat to the pluralistic social fabric of Indian society. Violence broke out on several instances after demonstrators bearing placards and shouting slogans clashed with the police.
The plea filed by Jairam Ramesh said the Act is a “brazen attack” on the core fundamental rights envisaged under the Constitution and treats “equals as unequal”. IUML, another petitioner in the case, said that CAA violates the fundamental Right to Equality and intends to grant citizenship to a section of illegal immigrants by making an exclusion on the basis of religion.
Women Hold Protests in front of SC | Ahead of today's hearing, around 20 women along with children gathered outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday night to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The protesters squatted at the front gate of the Supreme Court, following which police dispersed them from the area, a police official said.
What the Petitioners Arugue | Claiming the new citizenship law is illegal, the petitions contend that CAA stands against the basic structure of the Constitution . Some of the petitions have also sought the legislation that came into force on January 10 be withdrawn. Petitioners include Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, the Indian Union Muslim League, and its MPs, Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, All Assam Students’ Union and Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Deb Barman.
SC to Hear Today Over 140 Pleas Challenging CAA | A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will today hear over 140 petitions against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that provides a path to naturalization for immigrants from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, unless they’re Muslim. It has triggered nationwide protests and clashes with police that have led to 23 deaths. In today's hearing, the bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) will examine the constitutional validity of the law.
Supreme Court. (Image: Network18 Creatives)
The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.
Some of the petitions filed later have also sought a stay on the operation of the legislation, which came into force on January 10. President Ram Nath Kovind had earlier given assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, on December 12, turning it into an Act.
The apex court had on January 9 refused to entertain a plea seeking that the CAA be declared constitutional, saying the country is going through difficult times and there is so much violence that endeavour should be for peace.
The IUML in its plea said the CAA violates the fundamental right to equality and intends to grant citizenship to a section of illegal immigrants by making an exclusion on the basis of religion. It has sought an interim stay on the operation of CAA and the Foreigner Amendment (Order), 2015, and the Passport (Entry Into Rules), Amendment Rules, 2015.
The petition had alleged that the CAA is against the basic structure of the Constitution and intended to explicitly discriminate against Muslims as the Act extended benefits only Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians.
The plea filed by Ramesh said the Act is a "brazen attack" on the core fundamental rights envisaged under the Constitution and treats "equals as unequal".
Ramesh said the substantial questions of law, including whether religion can be a factor to either acquire or deny citizenship in India, arises for consideration of the court as it is a "patently unconstitutional" amendment to the Citizenship Act, 1955.
"The impugned Act creates two classifications, viz, classification on basis of religion and the classification on the basis of geography and both the classifications are completely unreasonable and share no rational nexus to the object of the impugned Act i.e., to provide shelter, safety and citizenship to communities who in their native country are facing persecution on grounds of religion," the plea has said.
