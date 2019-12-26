Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: No Talk of NRC During 2010 NPR, Clarifies Chidambaram After BJP Attack; Nadda to Meet CAA Outreach Panel

Read More

Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Congress leader P Chidambaram today hit back at the BJP after the party released a video of the grand old party's 2010 NPR exercise. “Please listen to the video. We were enumerating the ‘usual residents’ of the country. The emphasis is on residency not citizenship,” he said. Chidambaram added that the NPR aided the preparation of the Census of 2011 and there was no mention of NRC.Meanwhile, mobile internet services and broadband services have been suspended in Agra from 8am today to 6pm tomorrow, keeping in mind the law and order situation in the backdrop of protests against the new citizenship law. The criticism of the Citizenship Amendment Act also came from Indian-origin Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh, who said the law discriminates against Muslims and other minority communities.