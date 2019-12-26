Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: No Talk of NRC During 2010 NPR, Clarifies Chidambaram After BJP Attack; Nadda to Meet CAA Outreach Panel

Event Highlights
Meanwhile, mobile internet services and broadband services have been suspended in Agra from 8am today to 6pm tomorrow, keeping in mind the law and order situation in the backdrop of protests against the new citizenship law. The criticism of the Citizenship Amendment Act also came from Indian-origin Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh, who said the law discriminates against Muslims and other minority communities.
'Emphasis is on Residency Not Citizenship' | P Chidambaram said, "I am happy that the BJP has released a video clip of the launch of NPR in 2010. Please listen to the video. We were enumerating the 'usual residents' of the country. The emphasis is on residency not citizenship. Every usual resident was to be enumerated irrespective of his or her religion or place of birth."
Arundhati Roy Asks People to Oppose NPR, NRC | Author-activist Arundhati Roy claimed that the National Population Register (NPR) will serve as a database for the NRC and asked people to oppose the former by furnishing wrong names and addresses. Addressing a protest gathering at Delhi University, she also claimed that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was targeted against the Muslims of the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already said there was no link between the NPR and the NRC and their databases cannot be used for each other. The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved Rs 3,941.35 crore for updating the National Population Register(NPR). The NPR is a list of "usual residents" of the country.
Police Investigates Reasons Behind Protests at Jamia | The Delhi Police with the help intelligence agencies have started investigating reasons behind the beginning of protests against the new citizenship law at Jamia Nagar. The Delhi Police point finger to location of the Popular Front of India's (PFI) headquarters in the vicinity of Shaheen Bagh, Okhla, Jamia Nagar, Batla House. Pointing to the continuing protests in the Shaheen Bagh area, a senior investigating agency officer told IANS: "There is a reason behind this. It will be revealed at the right time."
Congress MP P Chidambaram in a tweet said, "Long live the right to assemble peacefully guaranteed by the Constitution! Police believe that peaceful protests are more dangerous to law and order then rape, murder and lynching." The Congress leader added in another tweet that cases have been registered against 8000 people for anti-CAA protest in Chennai; 1300 booked in Madurai and against 1200 for taking out a candle march in Aligarh.
— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 26, 2019
'Citizenship Act Discriminates Muslim' | Calling Citizenship Act as discriminatory, Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh has said, "The Indian government's new Citizenship Amendment Law purposely discriminates Muslims and other minority communities. It is wrong and should be denounced. At a time of rising hate and polarization, governments should work to unite people, not divide them."
— Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) December 25, 2019
At a time of rising hate & polarization, governments should work to unite people, not divide them.#CitizenshipAmendmentAct
File photo of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. (PTI)
The leader of Canada's New Democratic Party tweeted: “The Indian government's new Citizenship Amendment Law purposely discriminates Muslims & other minority communities. It is wrong & should be denounced. At a time of rising hate & polarization, governments should work to unite people, not divide them.”
The opposition to the new law as well as the National Register of Citizens has been growing, with author-activist Arundhati Roy on Wednesday saying the NPR will serve as a database for the NRC and asked people to oppose the former by furnishing wrong names and addresses.
