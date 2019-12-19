Citizenship Protests LIVE: Delhi, Mumbai Gear Up for Protests; Prohibitory Orders in UP, Bengaluru

Event Highlights Other Cities

The orders in Bengaluru would be in force for three days starting from 6am on Thursday morning to December 21 midnight. The ban in Mangaluru would be for two days from Thursday morning till Saturday midnight, the commissioners of police of the two cities said in their separate orders.

Citizenship Protests LIVE: Massive protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act have been planned across the country today despite prohibitory orders being imposed in states such as Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Ahead of large-scale protests in Karnataka, the administration has imposed prohibitory orders in Bengaluru and Mangaluru. Large gatherings have been banned under Section 144, prohibiting unlawful assembly of four or more persons, have been imposed in the two cities.The orders in Bengaluru would be in force for three days starting from 6am on Thursday morning to December 21 midnight. The ban in Mangaluru would be for two days from Thursday morning till Saturday midnight, the commissioners of police of the two cities said in their separate orders. Dec 19, 2019 9:04 am (IST) Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai | Starting at 10 am in Bhubaneswar, protests would be held round the clock across cities. Rallies will be held in the country's financial capital at 4 pm, in Chennai at 3 pm from Valluvar Kottam, in Bhopal at 2 pm and in Hyderabad at 4 pm. Pune will join in from 4.30 pm with a protest march at Koregaon Park Lane. In Bhubaneswar, two protests, one at the Master Canteen and the other in Kahrbela Nagar, are to be held. Dec 19, 2019 9:02 am (IST) Mumbai | Starting from 4pm, protestors in Mumbai assemble at the August Kranti Marg in renwed protests against the citizenship law after holding a solidarity meet at the city's upscale Bandstand in Bandra West yesterday. Dec 19, 2019 9:00 am (IST) UP | A protest march has also been scheduled to take place in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow at Parivartan Chowk at 2pm. However, a tweet from the handle of UP police chief read, "'Sec 144' is in force and no permission for any gathering has been given for 19.12.19. Pls do not participate. Parents r also requested to counsel their children". Dec 19, 2019 8:58 am (IST) Bangalore | Two demonstrations were planned in Bengaluru at 11 am. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, however, said during protests that took place without permission, there were instances of stone-throwing that injured people and damaged property. "So we have taken a decision to not allow thism" he had said, annoncing prhobitory orders in the state capital from 6am to midnight of Decemeber 21. Dec 19, 2019 8:51 am (IST) Delhi | Two rallies were scheduled to be held in Delhi today, from the iconic Red Fort and Mandi House. However, by yesterday evening the police sent a refusal letter for the protest march at Red Fort, saying the request could not be "acceded to from law and order traffic point of view". At Mandi House, demonstrators will gather at noon and will march towards the Parliament street. Dec 19, 2019 8:41 am (IST) The cities where protests have so far not been disallowed include Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Bhopal. Protests against CAA that were earlier confined to the northeast, have swept the country over the past week after several protestors, including students clashed with the police in Delhi's Jamia Milia Islamia on December 15. Dec 19, 2019 8:41 am (IST) Thousands of people, including students from universities across the country, will take to the streets again today against a new citizenship law based on religion that has touched off violent unrest. However, the police has imposed curbs on public gatherings to pre-empt further demonstrations in Delhi, Lucknow and parts of Karanataka, including the state capital Bengaluru.

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. (PTI)



In view of violence during demonstrations in different parts of the country against the amended citizenship law, the Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday said no permission has been given for protests as prohibitory orders are in place in the entire state.



"Section 144 (prohibiting unlawful assembly) of CrPC is in force and no permission for any gathering has been given for December 19. Please do not participate. Parents are also requested to counsel their children," DGP OP Singh said in a tweet. Samajwadi Party and some other organisations have announced that they will protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Thursday.



Delhi Police on Wednesday denied permission to Left-backed students' body AISA and Swaraj Abhiyan to hold a protest march from Red Fort citing law and order issues, officials said. However, a functionary of the All India Students' Association (AISA) said the group will go ahead regardless.



The permission for the protest march was denied due to law and order and traffic issues, the police said.



Thursday's march will commence from Red Fort and culminate at Shaheed Park near ITO. Other civil society groups will also take part in it, the AISA functionary said.



"December 19 is the martyrdom day of (freedom fighters) Ram Prasad Bismil and Ashfaqullah Khan. We will unite on the special day to resist CAA and also raise our voice against the police brutality in Jamia and AMU campuses," the AISA functionary said.



Hundreds, including students, were injured as protesters clashed with police during protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) near Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University and in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Sunday.



According to the amended Citizenship Act, non-Muslim refugees, who came to India before December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be granted Indian citizenship.



Bihar, meanwhile, will see a bandh called by Left Parties.

