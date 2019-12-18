Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Kejriwal Condemns Jamia Violence, Blames 'Vested Interests' for Burning Buses

Read More

Citizenship Act Protests LIVE Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today questioned the need for the contentious citizenship law at a time when the country’s economy is in doldrums. Speaking at the News18 India Chaupal, Kejriwal said: “Those who come from outside the country will be provided documents by our government but India's citizens who do not have documents will have to go away from the country? Why was this kind of law needed? There are so many other issues that need attention.” The AAP chief asked who would give jobs to the “crores of people who will come from neighbouring countries… Our own people do not have jobs… Situation is bad for our own people.”Kejriwal said the move would hit the poor people the hardest as “at least 70% of the population does not have documents”. “Home Minister Amit Shah said that anyone who doesn’t have documents, whether Hindu or Muslim, will have to leave India. This is a dangerous law. I suggest CAA should be taken back. Entire India is burning over CAA. The nation doesn't need this Act.”