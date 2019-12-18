LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Kejriwal Condemns Jamia Violence, Blames 'Vested Interests' for Burning Buses

News18.com | December 18, 2019, 10:27 AM IST
Event Highlights

Citizenship Act Protests LIVE Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today questioned the need for the contentious citizenship law at a time when the country’s economy is in doldrums. Speaking at the News18 India Chaupal, Kejriwal said: “Those who come from outside the country will be provided documents by our government but India's citizens who do not have documents will have to go away from the country? Why was this kind of law needed? There are so many other issues that need attention.” The AAP chief asked who would give jobs to the “crores of people who will come from neighbouring countries… Our own people do not have jobs… Situation is bad for our own people.”

Kejriwal said the move would hit the poor people the hardest as “at least 70% of the population does not have documents”. “Home Minister Amit Shah said that anyone who doesn’t have documents, whether Hindu or Muslim, will have to leave India. This is a dangerous law. I suggest CAA should be taken back. Entire India is burning over CAA. The nation doesn't need this Act.”
Dec 18, 2019 10:27 am (IST)

CAA Should be Taken Back: Kejriwal | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "Citizenship act is a dangerous law. I suggest Citizenship Amendment Act should be taken back. Entire India is burning over Citizenship Amendment Act. Nation doesn't need this act."

Dec 18, 2019 10:21 am (IST)

Police Patrolling in Seelampur | Normalcy returned in Guwahati while the curfew imposed in Dibrugarh was relaxed for 14 hours since 6 am on Wednesday. Meanshile, Delhi Police carried out patrolling in Seelampur area of the city earlier this morning. 

Dec 18, 2019 10:16 am (IST)

Why was this kind of law needed?: Kejriwal | "Those who will come from outside the country will be provided documents from our government but India's citizens who do not have documents will have to go away from the country? Why was this kind of law needed? There are so many other issues that need attention", says Arvind Kejriwal. 

Dec 18, 2019 10:12 am (IST)

'Who Will Give Job to People from Bangladesh, Nepal and Pak?' | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "Who will give jobs to crores of people who will come from Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan? Our own people do not have jobs...situation is bad for our own people"

Dec 18, 2019 10:08 am (IST)

Six People Arrested in Seelampur Violence | A total of six people have been arrested by Police in connection with yesterday's Seelampur violence. Raids are being conducted to apprehend some other people who have also been identified. Delhi Police files 2 FIRs in connection with yesterday Jafrabad incident under the IPC sections for rioting and damaging public property. Five people have been detained, their backgrounds are being checked by Police. One FIR also registered in Brijpuri under IPC sections for stone pelting.

Dec 18, 2019 9:38 am (IST)

Okhla underpass and a portion of Mathura Road were closed for traffic movement today morning, the Delhi Traffic Police said. Sources said that the traffic was closed owing to the planned protest by Jamia students against Citizenship Amendment Act. Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said all metro stations were now open. "Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi," the traffic police tweeted.

Dec 18, 2019 9:22 am (IST)

Difference Between CAA and NRC: Imam Bukhari | Syed Ahmed Bukhari also said, "There is a difference between Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). One is CAA that has become a law, and the other is NRC that has only been announced, it has not become a law. 

Dec 18, 2019 9:12 am (IST)

Important to Keep Emotions in Control: Imam Bukhari | ​Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid said, "Protesting is the democratic right of the people of India, no one can stop us from doing it. However, it is important that it is done in control, keeping our emotions in control is the most important part."

Dec 18, 2019 9:07 am (IST)

Congress is Spreading Lies: PM Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to assuage concerns of Indians apprehensive about getting stripped of their citizenship. "The Congress is spreading lies, creating an atmosphere of fear for Muslims over the new law. Citizenship (Amendment) Act neither takes away the rights of Indian citizens nor harms them in any manner," he said.

Dec 18, 2019 9:04 am (IST)

Metro Services at Jaffrabad Closed | Delhi Metro said that the entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations are closed. However, interchange facility to continue towards Shiv Vihar is available at Maujpur. Normal service on all other stations and lines.

Dec 18, 2019 9:00 am (IST)

7-8 Students were Pelting Stones: Police | The FIR filed by Police in connection with Jamia Millia Islamia incident states that a total of 75 tear gas shells were used by police to disperse the mob at the university. It also states that 7-8 students and miscreants were pelting stones from inside the university gates. The FIR filed by Police in connection with Jamia Millia Islamia incident also states that police had entered into the campus with limited force to identify miscreants and for safety of students.

Dec 18, 2019 8:49 am (IST)

The Left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA) condemned the Delhi Police's action of filing an FIR against three Jamia Millia Islamia students in connection with Sunday's violence in the area around the varsity. The FIR has been filed against seven persons, including former Congress MLA Asif Khan. The other six accused persons have been identified as local politicians Ashu Khan, Mustafa and Haider, AISA member Chandan Kumar, SIO member Asif Tanha, and CYSS member Kasim Usmani, police said. Rather than taking action against police officials who unleashed violence on the students, the Delhi Police has filed FIR against student activists of Jamia, the AISA said in a statement.

Dec 18, 2019 8:31 am (IST)

Appealed Students Before Entering Campus: Police | The Delhi Police has said that it had appealed to students before entering the Jamia Millia Islamia campus on Sunday to not indulge in stone pelting. In two videos shared by Delhi Police, joint commissioner of police, Devesh Srivastava, can be seen announcing that some miscreants have entered the campus who are indulging in stone pelting. "I am here between gate number 7 and 8. Please do not come out and don't throw stones, tubelights. Please sit inside," he is heard as saying. In the video, the officer addresses the students as "beta" and tells them that the way they were hurling stones from both the sides was not right and  that the police was in touch with the varsity's security staff and Proctor.

Dec 18, 2019 8:23 am (IST)

The Delhi Police has named former Congress MLA Asif Khan as an accused in its FIR in the Jamia Millia Islamia university violence on December 15, officials said. The ex-MLA has been named along with six other persons in the first investigation report, they said. The other accused in the case are local politicians Ashu Khan, Mustafa and Haider, AISA member Chandan Kumar, SIO member Asif Tanha, and CYSS member Kasim Usmani, police said. According to the FIR , police got information that several people will stage a protest march against the amended citizenship law till Parliament House and President House. There was heavy deployment of police near the university and around 3 pm, several protestors, including men, women and local politicians, came from the university side, it said. 

Dec 18, 2019 8:10 am (IST)

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union claimed that a police post was being set up in the varsity's premises and that police personnel were entering campus like they had done at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University. They also condemned the varsity administration for issuing a circular allowing students to submit their end semester examination answers through email/images of handwritten scripts through WhatsApp/personally to course professors. The students had boycotted exams over the issue of hostel fee hike. According to the students' union, a police post is being set up on campus.

Dec 18, 2019 8:04 am (IST)

Students Get Stranded in Jafrabad | Twenty-one students were stranded in their school in Jafrabad for about two hours during violent protests against the amended citizenship law in the area. There was "heavy" stone pelting near the school and the gates were locked for the students' safety, an official of the MCD school said. Though 200 students study in the school, but only 21 turned up yesterday due to protests in the city, he said. The stranded children were taken out of the back door after their parents managed to reach the school, the official said. The school is near the Jafrabad police station.

Dec 18, 2019 8:00 am (IST)

In the wake of violent protests in Seelampur area, Lt Governor Anil Bajal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to Delhiites to maintain peace. "I appeal to all the citizens of Delhi to maintain peace. Violence of any kind cannot be tolerated in a civilised society. Nothing will be gained by violence. Put across your views peacefully," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. In a statement issued by his office, Baijal said there is no space for violence in society and if citizens have any issue, they should put forward their views peacefully and through democratic means. 

Dec 18, 2019 7:54 am (IST)

Seelampur and Jaffrabad areas witnessed arson and stone pelting around 2 PM as a protest in Seelmapur turned violent. A senior police officer said the volatile situation was brought under control as responsible people from the area and members of peace committees and those at mosques and madrasas were roped in to appeal to protestors to maintain peace. "We started the protest peacefully. But, some outside elements among us resorted to stone pelting," claimed Mohammad Anis, a local social worker in Seelampur. Appeals were made for peace through public announcement systems of mosques in Seelampur and Jaffrabad areas.

Dec 18, 2019 7:51 am (IST)

SC to Hear Petitions Challenging CAA | Supreme Court will hear 59 petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 today.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will today hear a clutch of petitions challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act, which has seen protests across the country. Among those who filed the petitions are senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Asom Gana Parishad and the Indian Union Muslim League. According to the petitioners, religion cannot be the basis for grant of citizenship. They say the new law is against the basic structure of the Constitution as admitting illegal migrants as citizens on the basis of religion violates the fundamental rights to life and equality.
