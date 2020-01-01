Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Pinarayi Vijayan Should Get Better Advice, Says Prasad as Kerala Assembly Passes Resolution Against CAA

Jan 1, 2020 7:52 am (IST)

A Sea of People at Shaheen Bagh | Thousands of people gathered at Shaheen Bagh, the venue of a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, on Tuesday night to welcome 2020 with the hope that the new year will see the law being repealed. Meher, 16, and her brother Aman, 12, held placards in their hands, both handwritten poetries. "I am not into the Hindu-Muslim divide, my only concern is that the law discriminates on grounds of religion and that should never happen in India," the Class 11 student said. Their father, Mohammed Furqan, said the children on their own chose to come to the protest on the cold night. "We have been coming to this venue regularly now and also going to other protest venues nearby, like the Jamia University. The children now have access to TV and internet and themselves realise what they need to do," the 46-year-old businessman said