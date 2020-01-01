Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Pinarayi Vijayan Should Get Better Advice, Says Prasad as Kerala Assembly Passes Resolution Against CAA

Assam Tourism Hit Hard by Anti-CAA Protests, Loses Rs 1,000 Crore | The tourism sector in Assam has been severely hit by violent protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the loss is an estimated at Rs 1,000 crore, a top official said on Tuesday. The sector was badly impacted in December and will also be in January, two of the peak months for tourist inflow, Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) chairman Jayanta Malla Baruah said here. The peak tourist season in Assam is from December to March and accounts for 48 per cent of the sector's contribution for the entire year, he said.
Anti-CAA protesters, meanwhile, rung in the new year with staged demonstrations at several places in Delhi, including Connaught Place, Shaheen Bagh and Saket, and expressed hope that the Citizenship Amendment Act would be repealed in the New Year. Around 2,000-3,000 people, including women and college students, gathered at Shaheen Bagh, the tarpaulin-shaded venue for the protest for the two weeks.
Bengali Filmmaker Attacked with Dagger for Anti-CAA Protest | A day after a Jadavpur University professor was roughed up by BJP activists when she was returning from an anti-CAA rally, well-known photographer and filmmaker Ronny Sen was attacked with a dagger for participating in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Kolkata on Monday. “Happened last night! I was attacked with a ‘Bhojali’ (dagger) last night in Calcutta (now Kolkata) for anti CAA/NRC/NPR protests,” said Sen whose debut feature film, Cat Sticks, premiered at the Slamdance Film Festival in 2019. Sen reportedly suffered a minor injury in the alteration and filed a police complaint, where he accused one Avijit Dasgupta of harassing him for his anti-CAA, NRC protests. Read full story here.
Delhi Congress chief, Others Detained | Delhi Congress leaders and workers, including president of the party's city unit Subhash Chopra, were detained on Tuesday as they tried to sit on a symbolic hunger strike at Connaught Place here against the amended citizenship law, economic slowdown and other issues. According to police, they have detained 126 persons from near Regal, Khadi Gram Udyog, in Connaught Place and taken them to Mandir Marg police station. They leaders and party workers refused to leave Mandir Marg police station, said a Delhi Congress statement.
CPI(M) Comes Out with CAA-NRC-NPR Booklet | The CPI(M) on Tuesday released a booklet titled "CAA, NRC and NPR: Ten Big Lies of the Modi Government", asserting that the government's policy is reminiscent of the Nazi propaganda "Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth". The booklet enumerates what the Left party claimed were 10 big lies about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). "The Cabinet has taken a decision to immediately start preparations for updating the National Population Register. After the passage of the CAA, which the CPI(M) had strongly opposed in both Houses of Parliament, this is the second dangerous step at setting up a framework to aggressively push for communal profiling in citizenship rights," the booklet, which has also been released in soft copy said. The booklet said the CAA is an assault on the Constitution of India, countering the government's claims that it is not discriminatory.
A Sea of People at Shaheen Bagh | Thousands of people gathered at Shaheen Bagh, the venue of a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, on Tuesday night to welcome 2020 with the hope that the new year will see the law being repealed. Meher, 16, and her brother Aman, 12, held placards in their hands, both handwritten poetries. "I am not into the Hindu-Muslim divide, my only concern is that the law discriminates on grounds of religion and that should never happen in India," the Class 11 student said. Their father, Mohammed Furqan, said the children on their own chose to come to the protest on the cold night. "We have been coming to this venue regularly now and also going to other protest venues nearby, like the Jamia University. The children now have access to TV and internet and themselves realise what they need to do," the 46-year-old businessman said
Delhi Anti-CAA Protesters Face Impromptu Disruptions at PVR Saket | A group of people choosing to protest against recent changes in the citizenship law at Saket PVR Anupam in South Delhi on New Year's eve, faced impromptu pro-CAA slogans from another group with a posse of policemen watching the unusual spectacle curiously. As the anti-CAA group descended on the popular movie theatre complex with placards revealing their leanings, and began singing " hum honge kaamyab ekdin", they were greeted with slogans like "Modi zindabad, CAA zindabad" from two groups among movie-goers. The anti-CAA group included social activist Shabnam Hashmi and advocate Vrinda Grover among them. Facing opposition, the anti-CAA protestors changed tack and began singing the national anthem. It prompted the pro-CAA group to begin chanting "Bharat mata ki jai!"
Bengal Oppn Extends Support to Mamata's Anti-CAA Call | Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan on Tuesday extended support to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's call to secular forces, urging them to join hands for countering the BJP over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "I would request you to convene an all-party meeting excepting the BJP, to sensitise them adequately to undertake the task of enrollment of new voters and retention of the names of those who have once been enrolled, so that at least in the Bengal, this nasty politics of the ruling party at the Centre may be foiled," Mannan said in a letter to Banerjee.
Union Law Minister Says Kerala Assembly Has No Powers on CAA | After the Kerala Assembly yesterday passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the law is perfectly legal and constitutional, and also binding on the entire country. He said Parliament has powers to pass law with regard to subjects under the Seventh Schedule, and this is not in the domain of a state Assembly. Prasad, pointing at the Kerala Assembly resolution seeking scrapping of the Act, insisted that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should get better legal advice on the issue. "The law relates to six persecuted communities of three countries — Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan ... This law is binding on the entire country. CAA is not related to any Indian Muslim," said Prasad.
At Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, Anti-CAA Protesters Ring in New Year with National Anthem | The youth skipped parties and the elderly shun the comfort of watching TV at home on the New Year's eve as thousands of people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rang in 2020 with singing the national anthem at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. Many people roamed around the venue and thronged kiosks for chai to bear with the winter chill, while many more stayed put under the tarpaulin shed listening to speakers taking the stage one by one. Several roamed around waving national flags while others displayed creative placards against the new law and chanted "Aazadi, Aazadi". As the clock struck 12, the protesting crowd burst into a cheer to greet the fellow protesters the new year, and moments later broke into the national anthem in unison which was followed by the slogan "Inquilab Zindabad".
New Delhi: Protestors hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Jamia Nagar in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
The people at the "peaceful protest" against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) held posters, placards and the tricolour in their hands. Outside PVR Anupam theatre in south Delhi, nearly 50 protesters, including activist Shabnam Hashmi and lawyer Vrinda Grover, raised slogans against the CAA.
At the Central Park in Connaught Place, Delhi Congress workers led by DPCC chief Subhash Chopra tried to sit on a symbolic hunger strike against the amended citizenship act, economic slowdown and other issues. However, they were detained and taken to the Mandir Marg police station.
