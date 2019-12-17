Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: SC to Hear Pleas Against Police Crackdown on Jamia, AMU Students Today

Event Highlights Showed Maximum Restraint: Delhi Police

Justice Bobde was emphatic that the court will hear the matter on Tuesday but only when violent protests stop and that issue is not escalated any further.

Justice Bobde was emphatic that the court will hear the matter on Tuesday but only when violent protests stop and that issue is not escalated any further. The Supreme Court will today hear a clutch of petitions against the police crackdown on students in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia and at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. On Monday, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said students can't take law in their own hands or destroy public properties as a clutch of lawyers requested the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of the police action. Dec 17, 2019 8:28 am (IST) After protests by political parties and students against the CAA were held in various parts of Kerala yesterday, tensions flared early morning after reports of stone pelting incidents emerged. The KSRTC stopped its bus service from Kozhikode after demonstrators pelted stones at three buses in luva, Vellamunda and Wayanad. Dec 17, 2019 8:20 am (IST) At Jamia Millia Islamia University yesterday, thousands stood outside the locked-down campus. Inside, hundreds of students took part in a peaceful sit-in, holding placards denouncing the injuries of dozens of students the night before. Dec 17, 2019 8:18 am (IST) Students Take Out Solidarity March Across Country | Students from several campuses across the nation, including three Indian Institutes of Technology, and two Indian Institutes of Management, and Jadavpur University in Kolkata, on Monday expressed solidarity after the alleged police brutality against the protesting students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi and the Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh. Dec 17, 2019 8:17 am (IST) Showed Maximum Restraint, Says Delhi Police | The Delhi Police claimed they showed 'maximum restraint despite provocations' during Sunday's protest, even as the Opposition demanded a judicial inquiry into the police action at Jamia Millia. Dec 17, 2019 8:16 am (IST) Who All Moved the Court | All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi had moved the top court on Saturday "to preserve plural, secular constitutional democracy". Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra had also moved the top court on Friday, challenging the amendments' constitutional validity, a day after the amended law was challenged by the Indian Union Muslim League. Dec 17, 2019 8:16 am (IST) A clutch of petitions have been filed in the top court challenging various aspects of the law that relaxed conditions for non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to get Indian citizenship. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said he had requested the top court to urgently hear the matter. Ramesh had moved the court on Friday. Dec 17, 2019 8:15 am (IST) SC to Hear Pleas on Jamia Crackdown | The Supreme Court today will hear pleas which have alleged police atrocities on students holding protests against the amended Citizenship Act at the Aligarh Muslim University and the Jamial Millia Islamia University. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde on Monday also took serious note of the rioting and destruction of public property during protests against the Act and said this must stop immediately.

Protests against the police crackdown on Jami and AMU students (PTI)



"Let all this stop and then only we will hear. We can't be bullied like this. Just because someone is being asked to leave the campus etc..Public properties are being destroyed, buses being burnt..this must stop," remarked the CJI as senior lawyer Indira Jaising brought the matter to the notice of the court.



Jaising cited the recent clashes at Jamia and AMU, and implored upon the CJI to initiate suo motu proceedings to inquire into the while episode. Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves also mentioned his petition, filed on behalf of Human Rights Law Network, for hearing.



At this, the chief retorted that the court is not saying who is responsible or who is not but rioting must stop if they want the top court to intervene.



"I don't think the courts can do much. It is law and order problem. Police have to deal with it. But we will still hear it once the peace is restored... Just because they happen to be students, it doesn't mean they can take law and order in their own hands," added the CJI.



Jaising and Gonsalves differed with the CJI, and said it was in fact the police which was indulging in the violence.



But Justice Bobde remained firm: "We can see what we can do but not like this. If you want to take to the street, do that but then don't come to us. Let there be peace first and we will see what we can do."