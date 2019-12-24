Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Yogendra Yadav Calls for March to Jantar Mantar; Jamia to Continue Stir

Mamata Writes to CMs, Oppn Leaders Over CAA | Stating that democracy in India is under threat from the BJP-led government at the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to chief ministers and senior leaders belonging to opposition parties urging to them to unite and chalk out a plan to "save the country". Banerjee described the current situation arising out of protests in the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed NRC as "serious" and urged all the non-BJP parties to come together and rise against the "draconian regime" of the central government.
Event Highlights
Student Denied Entry to Convocation over Her CAA Stand | A gold medallist in mass communication from Pondicherry University refused to accept her medal during the convocation after she was denied entry into the hall when President Ram Nath Kovind was giving away the awards and certificates. Rabeeha Abdurehim, who has been vocal about her opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act, said the special superintendent of police came and asked her to come out of the hall as she wanted to have a word with her. The topper in post-graduate department of mass communication said she was then made to wait outside the convocation hall for over an hour.
Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav said on Monday the new citizenship law is based on religion which is against the Constitution. Yadav said earlier also there was a law for citizenship in India and it was not based on religion. The present law, the Citizenship Amendment Act, is based on religion that is why it is against the Constitution, he said. "The new law is against every citizen of this country because it is against the social fabric of India," Yadav said.
Jamia VC Meets Student Who Lost Eye in Police Action | Jamia Millia Islamia vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar on Monday met a student who lost vision in his eye in police action at the university library on December 15. A statement said that Akhtar met Mohammad Minhajuddin and the father of Ajaz, a university student who was also injured in protests on the same day.
Chief of Islamic Outfit Arrested in UP | Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday said they have arrested the state head of Popular Front of India (PFI) and 16 other workers of the Islamist outfit in connection with the violence in the state capital during the protests against the amended Citizenship Act last week. Wasim, the state head of the outfit, was arrested for allegedly masterminding the violence, the police said. In Shamli district in western Uttar Pradesh, 28 people, including 14 members of the PFI, have been arrested since December 19 for allegedly attempting to incite mass gatherings during anti-CAA protests.
The protests against the amended Citizenship Act at the Jamia Millia Islamia entered its eight day on Monday, with hundreds continuing to throng the streets outside the university. Students from several schools in Noornagar, Batla House and Okhla also attended the protests on Monday. The Jamia students, demanding withdrawal of the amendments in the law, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that his government has never discussed the National Register of Citizens (NRC) after coming to power for the first time in 2014.
German Student Asked to Leave after Participating in Anti-CAA protest | The German student of IIT-Madras whose photograph from anti-citizenship protest went viral has left for for Amsterdam as his participation in the protest landed him in trouble with the immigration department. Officers in Chennai informed him his taking part in protest was in violation of visa rules.
