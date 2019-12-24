LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Yogendra Yadav Calls for March to Jantar Mantar; Jamia to Continue Stir

News18.com | December 24, 2019, 9:16 AM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: The protests against the contentious citizenship law will continue today as Jamia students will continue their agitation in Delhi, while Mamata Banerjee will keep up the heat in West Bengal. Yogendra Yadav too has given a call for a rally from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar around 12:30pm. The BJP, on the other hand, will take out a protest in various parts of Gujarat in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Dec 24, 2019 9:16 am (IST)

Mamata Writes to CMs, Oppn Leaders Over CAA | Stating that democracy in India is under threat from the BJP-led government at the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to chief ministers and senior leaders belonging to opposition parties urging to them to unite and chalk out a plan to "save the country". Banerjee described the current situation arising out of protests in the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed NRC as "serious" and urged all the non-BJP parties to come together and rise against the "draconian regime" of the central government.

Dec 24, 2019 9:13 am (IST)

Student Denied Entry to Convocation over Her CAA Stand |  A gold medallist in mass communication from Pondicherry University refused to accept her medal during the convocation after she was denied entry into the hall when President Ram Nath Kovind was giving away the awards and certificates. Rabeeha Abdurehim, who has been vocal about her opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act, said the special superintendent of police came and asked her to come out of the hall as she wanted to have a word with her. The topper in post-graduate department of mass communication said she was then made to wait outside the convocation hall for over an hour.

Dec 24, 2019 9:11 am (IST)

Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav  said on Monday the new citizenship law is based on religion which is against the Constitution.  Yadav said earlier also there was a law for citizenship in India and it was not based on religion. The present law, the Citizenship Amendment Act, is based on religion that is why it is against the Constitution, he said. "The new law is against every citizen of this country because it is against the social fabric of India," Yadav said.

Dec 24, 2019 9:07 am (IST)

Jamia VC Meets Student Who Lost Eye in Police Action | Jamia Millia Islamia vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar on Monday met a student who lost vision in his eye in police action at the university library on December 15. A statement said that Akhtar met Mohammad Minhajuddin and the father of Ajaz, a university student who was also injured in protests on the same day.

Dec 24, 2019 9:06 am (IST)

Chief of Islamic Outfit Arrested in UP | Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday said they have arrested the state head of Popular Front of India (PFI) and 16 other workers of the Islamist outfit in connection with the violence in the state capital during the protests against the amended Citizenship Act last week. Wasim, the state head of the outfit, was arrested for allegedly masterminding the violence, the police said. In Shamli district in western Uttar Pradesh, 28 people, including 14 members of the PFI, have been arrested since December 19 for allegedly attempting to incite mass gatherings during anti-CAA protests.

Dec 24, 2019 9:04 am (IST)

The protests against the amended Citizenship Act at the Jamia Millia Islamia entered its eight day on Monday, with hundreds continuing to throng the streets outside the university. Students from several schools in Noornagar, Batla House and Okhla also attended the protests on Monday. The Jamia students, demanding withdrawal of the amendments in the law, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that his government has never discussed the National Register of Citizens (NRC) after coming to power for the first time in 2014.

Dec 24, 2019 9:01 am (IST)

German Student Asked to Leave after Participating in Anti-CAA protest | The German student of IIT-Madras whose photograph from anti-citizenship protest went viral has left for for Amsterdam as his participation in the protest landed him in trouble with the immigration department. Officers in Chennai informed him his taking part in protest was in violation of visa rules.

Dec 24, 2019 8:54 am (IST)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will be leading a protest rally in Kolkata from Swami Vivekananda residence at 12pm, while BJP workers will be taking out protest rally in various parts of Gujarat in support of the new citizenship law. 

Dec 24, 2019 8:50 am (IST)

Jamia Students to Hold Protest | The students of Jamia Millia Islamia ​will be holding a protest at 12pm today against the contentious citizenship amendment bill. Another protest has been called by Yogendra Yadav of Swaraj Abhiyan at 12:30 pm at Jantar Mantar. 

  • 22 Dec, 2019 | West Indies in India
    WI vs IND
    315/5
    50.0 overs
    		 316/6
    48.4 overs
    India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 19 - 23 Dec, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan
    PAK vs SL
    191/10
    59.3 overs
    		 271/10
    85.5 overs
    Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 18 Dec, 2019 | West Indies in India
    IND vs WI
    387/5
    50.0 overs
    		 280/10
    43.3 overs
    India beat West Indies by 107 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 15 Dec, 2019 | West Indies in India
    IND vs WI
    287/8
    50.0 overs
    		 291/2
    47.5 overs
    West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 - 15 Dec, 2019 | Trans-Tasman Trophy
    AUS vs NZ
    416/10
    146.2 overs
    		 166/10
    55.2 overs
    Australia beat New Zealand by 296 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram