Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Yogendra Yadav Calls for March to Jantar Mantar; Jamia to Continue Stir

Dec 24, 2019 9:13 am (IST)

Student Denied Entry to Convocation over Her CAA Stand | A gold medallist in mass communication from Pondicherry University refused to accept her medal during the convocation after she was denied entry into the hall when President Ram Nath Kovind was giving away the awards and certificates. Rabeeha Abdurehim, who has been vocal about her opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act, said the special superintendent of police came and asked her to come out of the hall as she wanted to have a word with her. The topper in post-graduate department of mass communication said she was then made to wait outside the convocation hall for over an hour.