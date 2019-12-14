Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Curfew Relaxed Till 4pm in Guwahati, Long Queues at Shops and Fuel Pumps; Northeast, Bengal Remain on the Edge

Event Highlights 50 Jamia University Students Detained

After the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was cleared by Parliament, violent protests broke out in the city and other parts of the state with agitators engaging in pitched battles with the police, forcing the administration to impose curfew. The protests reached the shores of West Bengal yesterday with agitators resorting to violence and arson at railway stations and thoroughfares across the state, seeking immediate revocation of the law.

Dec 14, 2019 9:10 am (IST) Students' unions in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday boycotted their examination to hit the streets across cities against the Citizenship Amendment Bill which was cleared in the Parliament. Thousands of agitators, led by Rajiv Gandhi University Students' Union (RGUSU) and Students' Union of NERIST (SUN), marched from the varsity to Raj Bhavan, covering a distance of around 30 km on the hilly terrain. Dec 14, 2019 8:50 am (IST) 50 Jamia University Students Detained | Fifty students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi were detained following violent clashes with the police on Friday. The protests turned violent after students, who wanted to march to Parliament House to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, clashed with the police. The students were baton-charged by the police personnel and tear gas shells were also used quell their march. The students resorted to stone-throwing. However, the protestors alleged that police resorted to stone-throwing first. Dec 14, 2019 8:44 am (IST) Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Leaders Protest at Jantar Mantar | A large number of protesters, including Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind leaders, protested at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Friday against the amended citizenship act, which they described as "anti constitutional" and "divisive". The protesters at Jantar Mantar, led by JUH general secretary Maulana Mahmood Madani, carried placards with slogans like "Save-Constitution, Withdraw CAB", "Division on basis of religion unacceptable"and "CAB nahin Rozgar Chahiye". Dec 14, 2019 8:27 am (IST) A rally demanding Meghalaya Governor's nod to a proposed ordinance seeking mandatory registration of outsiders entering the state turned violent as the agitators clashed with the police in front of the Raj Bhavan. Twenty five people were injured in the clashes. The rally, called by the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (COMSO), an umbrella organisation of student bodies, also demanded that the Centre implement inner line permit regime in the state. Dec 14, 2019 8:21 am (IST) Naga Students' Federation Calls for Bandh | The Naga Students' Federation has called a 6-hour bandh to protest against the amended Citizenship Act. The bandh will begin at 6am today. "Pursuant to the resolution adopted in the Emergency Executive Council Meeting of NSF, held yesterday at the Federation's Headquarter, it was unanimously decided to call for a six-hour total bandh in all the Naga inhibited areas, starting from 6am to 12 noon on December 14," a NSF statement said. Dec 14, 2019 8:18 am (IST) Mamata Banerjee Urges People to Maintain Peace | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people to maintain peace and warned protesters to refrain from taking law into their hands. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also made a similar plea. Banerjee, one of the foremost opposition voices against the Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), declared the amended law will not be implemented in West Bengal. However, Dhankhar opposed her reluctance and said a person holding a constitutional post cannot oppose a law. Dec 14, 2019 8:17 am (IST) Assam is witnessing one of the most violent protests by the people in its history with three railway stations, post office, bank, bus terminus and many other public properties being set ablaze or totally damaged. At least three people have been killed during protests. Eight columns of the Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed in Assam, including capital Guwahati, as protests against the amended Citizenship Act turned violent on Friday, resulting in death of three people. Dec 14, 2019 8:12 am (IST) Protests Across Several Districts of West Bengal | Protests over the amended Citizenship Act were also seen in West Bengal on Friday, with agitators resorting to violence and arson at railway stations and thoroughfares across the state, seeking immediate revocation of the law. People in the minority-dominated districts of rural Howrah, Murshidabad, Birbhum, parts of Burdwan and North Bengal hit the streets in the morning, raising slogans against the Modi government, according to police sources. Some of them even attacked local BJP workers and leaders, prompting the saffron camp to allege that the attacks were masterminded by the ruling TMC. Dec 14, 2019 8:08 am (IST) Sentiments against the amended Citizenship Act ran high on Friday at the burial of a 17-year-old Christian youth who died in an alleged firing incident while he was returning from a protest venue. Sam Stafford died on Thursday night after sustaining a "bullet injury" at Namgarh area, a few kilometers from his home at Hatigaon, while he was returning from Latasil playground, where singer Zubeen Garg performed in solidarity with protestors against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Read more: Dec 14, 2019 8:02 am (IST) Curfew Relaxed in Guwahati | Curfew has been relaxed in Assam’s Guwahati from 9am to 4pm today as violence continued to grip the state amid anger over the Citizenship Amendment Bill and the amended Citizenship Act. Eight columns of the Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed to control the protests.

People assemble for a peaceful protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill despite curfew, in Guwahati on December 13, 2019. (PTI Photo)



People in the minority-dominated districts of rural Howrah, Murshidabad, Birbhum, parts of Burdwan and North Bengal hit the streets in the morning, raising slogans against the Narendra Modi government, according to police sources.



Some of them even attacked local BJP workers and leaders, prompting the saffron camp to allege that the attacks were masterminded by the ruling TMC.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people to maintain peace and warned protesters to refrain from taking law into their hands. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also made a similar plea.



Banerjee, one of the foremost opposition voices against the Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), declared the amended law will not be implemented in West Bengal. However, Dhankhar opposed her reluctance and said a person holding a constitutional post cannot oppose a law.



In Murshidabad district, bordering Bangladesh, protesters set fire to Beldanga railway station complex and thrashed RPF personnel deputed there.



"Several parts of the station, RPF kiosks were set on fire and the tracks vandalised. Services have come to a halt here," a senior RPF official said.



In Raghunathganj area of the district, the agitators set vehicles on fire and tore copies of the amended Act. They blocked National Highway-34 and ransacked vehicles and shops.



Several people were injured when their vehicles were pelted with stones.



A huge police contingent was rushed to Beldanga and Raghunathganj to control the situation. The police had to resort to lathicharge in Beldanga to disperse the mob.



Similar incidents were also reported from Uluberia and Diamond Harbour, both minority-dominated areas, as agitators blocked railway tracks and vandalised stations, leaving several passengers stranded during the day.



The affected trains included the 12841 Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Express, 22897 Howrah-Digha Kandari Express and suburban locals.



The demonstrators, numbering around 250, obstructed the Up and Down lines at Uluberia station and hurled stones at the stranded trains, injuring a driver, South Eastern Railway spokesman Sanjoy Ghosh said.



The railways has sought adequate forces from the state government to protect the station premises in violence-hit areas of the state.



The anti-Citizenship Act demonstrators also blocked NH-6 and burned tyres and tubes at Uluberia. With national flags in hands, they gathered at the Uluberia check-post around 2.30 pm and blocked the highway, one of the arterial roads that connect Kolkata with the rest of the country.



Idris Ali, TMC MLA from Uluberia, said he was visiting Kolkata for medical reasons and would take stock of the situation on his return.



"We do not want India to be divided; we want to protect the Constitution. We are in favour of a secular West Bengal and against the amended Citizenship Act and NRC," said Maulana Ghulam Mustafa of the local Boro Masjid, who was leading the agitation in the area.



In Kolkata, hundreds of protesters gathered at the Park Circus seven-point crossing, seeking the revocation of the law. They shouted slogans against the BJP-led government and burnt tyres on the thoroughfare, leading to traffic congestions in the southern and the central parts of the city.



In Kharagpur section, too, railway tracks were blocked, affecting long-distance train services. Protesters poured out on the streets in Birbhum and East Midnapore, and shouted slogans against the BJP, demanding that the amended Act be immediately scrapped.



In Hoogly's Arambagh area, protesters came down to the streets and ransacked a police vehicle and thrashed a police officer.



West Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu's car was attacked by the trouble-mongers in Kanthi area of East Midnapore district. According to local sources, Basu, somehow, managed to drive past the area.



A total of 25 express and EMU trains were detained at various stations due to the ongoing violence in the South Eastern section. Around 26 local trains on Howrah-Kharagpur section have also been cancelled. But around 10 PM, train services resumed on Howrah-Kharagpur route.



At Uluberia station, which bore the brunt of the protest, train services resumed but it would take some time to normalize services, railway officials said.



Later, railway officials and police personnel rescued passengers from some of the stranded trains.



Several noted intellectuals of West Bengal Friday appealed to maintain peace and urged people not to take law into their own hands. The Trinamool Congress leadership blamed the central government's "draconian" Citizenship Act as the main reason behind the violence.



The BJP termed the allegations "baseless" and blamed Banerjee for "fuelling protests" in Bengal. It said the CM was trying to instigate people by spreading misinformation.



West Bengal CPI(M) state secretary Surya Kanta Mishra said the violence is being deliberately instigated by both TMC and BJP to communally polarize the politics of Bengal.



President Ram Nath Kovind had on Thursday given his assent to the bill, turning it into an Act. According to the amended Act, non-Muslim refugees, who escaped religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and moved to India before Dec 31, 2014, will be granted Indian citizenship.