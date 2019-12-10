Take the pledge to vote

'Our Fight for Identity': Protesters Take to the Streets as 11-hour Northeast Bandh Begins Against Citizenship Bill

Indigenous people of the Northeastern states fear that the entry of non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will endanger their identity and livelihood.

Updated:December 10, 2019, 10:27 AM IST
Gauhati University students take part in a torchlight rally during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, at Jalukbari in Guwahati. (PTI Photo)

Guwahati: Thousands of protesters took to the streets on Tuesday against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha a day earlier, as the 11-hour Northeast bandh kicked off.

The bandh, which began at 5am on Tuesday will be observed till 4pm and security has been beefed up in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura. Nagaland has been exempted from the purview of the bandh in view of the ongoing Hornbill Festival there. Protesters dubbed the demonstrations their "fight for identity" as they raised slogans against the government.

The Manipur People Against CAB (Manpac), which was spearheading the agitation in the state, had announced suspension of its stir on Monday, after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the to be brought under Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime.

CAB Protest

Locals stage a protest in Dibrugarh against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there. They will be given Indian citizenship after residing in the country for five years, instead of 11 years which is the current norm.

Indigenous people of the Northeastern states fear that the entry of these people will endanger their identity and livelihood.

CAB protests 2

Protesters set a motorbike ablaze on Tuesday morning in Hatigaon area of Guwahati

Various organisations of the region have launched a series of agitations against the Bill.

Parties and organisations such as the Congress, AIUDF, All Assam Students Union, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union, Khasi Students Union and the Naga Students Federation are backing the NESO to observe the bandh.

India Citizenship Protest

Protesters participate in a torchlight procession to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Gauhati. (AP Photo)

A total of 16 left-leaning organisations such as the SFI, DYFI, AIDWA, AISF, AISA and the IPTA has also called a 12-hour bandh in Assam, coinciding with the NESO-organised shutdown. Gauhati University and Dibrugarh University in the state have postponed all examinations scheduled for tomorrow.

The Bill would not be applicable to Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram where the ILP system exists and those tribal regions of Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura which are governed under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

This is the second region-wise bandh in this issue this year. Several organisations observed a bandh on January 8 when the earlier Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed.

However, the Bill lapsed as it was not introduced in Rajya Sabha. A new version was tabled on Lok Sabha on Monday.

(With PTI inputs)

