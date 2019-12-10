News18 Quiz: How Well Do You Know the Controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill
The bill proposes amendments to the Citizenship Act of 1955 to provide citizenship to persecuted non-Muslims of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Demonstrators display placards and shout slogans during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, a bill that seeks to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries, in Ahmedabad. (Reuters Photo)
The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 after a six-hour long debate following a fiery defensive speech by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The Bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 to give citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim minorities from three neighbouring countries - Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, creating for the first time a legal pathway to grant Indian nationality on the basis of religion.
Oppositions politicians and protesters in several Indian cities said the bill discriminated against Muslims and violated India's secular constitution. Several legal scholars have also voiced concern and opined that it may not pass the test of constitutionality.
But Shah and Prime Minister Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which had included the CAB as part of its manifesto in the last general election, insist that it is necessary. During the passage of the Bill in the Lok Sabha, among a total of 391 members present in the Lower House, 311 voted in favour while 80 voted against it. The bill will be taken up in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
Here's a quick News18 quiz on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for readers to take part in:
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shweta Basu Prasad Announces Separation from Husband Rohit Mittal in Less Than a Year of Marriage
- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is Loving His Unemployed Days for the First Time in a Long Time
- Bigg Boss 13: When I Met Rashami She Was On Road With No Money, Says Arhaan Khan
- Nike Joyride Dual Run Review: The Running Shoe Revolution is Truly Underway
- 'A Huge Day' - Pakistan Welcome Sri Lanka for First Test Tour Since 2009 Terror Attack