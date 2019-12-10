News18 Quiz: How Well Do You Know the Controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 after a six-hour long debate following a fiery defensive speech by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 to give citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim minorities from three neighbouring countries - Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, creating for the first time a legal pathway to grant Indian nationality on the basis of religion.

Oppositions politicians and protesters in several Indian cities said the bill discriminated against Muslims and violated India's secular constitution. Several legal scholars have also voiced concern and opined that it may not pass the test of constitutionality.

But Shah and Prime Minister Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which had included the CAB as part of its manifesto in the last general election, insist that it is necessary. During the passage of the Bill in the Lok Sabha, among a total of 391 members present in the Lower House, 311 voted in favour while 80 voted against it. The bill will be taken up in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Here's a quick News18 quiz on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for readers to take part in:

<section><h2><h2><strong>﻿Take This Citizenship Amendment Bill Quiz</strong></h2></h2><p><p>Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) on Monday. Take this quiz to check how well do you know this controversial bill.</p></p></section><section><h2><h2><strong>﻿</strong>The Citizenship Amendment Bill will grant citizenship to Tibetan refugees?</h2></h2></section><section><h3><h2><strong>﻿</strong>Ahmadiyya refugees fleeing religious persecution in Pakistan can be granted Indian citizenship under CAB?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>﻿</strong>A Bangladeshi Hindu migrant who illegally entered India in 2015 can be granted Indian citizenship under CAB?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>An illegal Buddhist immigrant from Bangladesh whose name was excluded from the National Register of Citizens in Assam and has a case pending against him in the Foreigners Tribunal is eligible to apply for citizenship under CAB.</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>﻿</strong>Meghalaya is covered under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian constitution, which is outside the ambit of CAB. So can an illegal Hindu immigrant from Bangladesh who has been residing in the Police Bazar area of Shillong in Meghalaya apply for citizenship under CAB? </h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>﻿</strong>An illegal Christian migrant from Pakistan residing in Dimapur in Nagaland, cannot apply for citizenship under CAB as Nagaland is protected under the Inner Line Permit which is outside the ambit of CAB.</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>﻿</strong>All illegal Bengali Hindu migrants who have settled in Tripura can get Indian citizenship under CAB?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>﻿</strong>Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christians who migrated to India after facing persecution on grounds of religion in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be automatically granted citizenship under CAB.</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>﻿</strong>Any Hindu immigrant to India can claim citizenship under CAB.</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>﻿</strong>Chakma and Hajong refugees from Bangladesh who have been resettled in Arunachal Pradesh and have not yet been granted citizenship of India can claim Indian citizenship under CAB.</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>﻿</strong>Can Hindu Tamils from Sri Lanka who have migrated to India seek Indian citizenship under CAB?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>﻿</strong>An Assamese-speaking Hindu whose roots are in Jorhat but who was excluded from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam because of lack of proper documents. Can she apply for Indian citizenship under CAB?</h2></h3></section><section><h2></h2></section><section><h3></h3></section>

