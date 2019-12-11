Take the pledge to vote

Citizenship Bill Protests Turn Violent in Assam as Marching Students Break Barriers, Police Lob Tear Gas Shells

Besides Guwahati, protesters also clashed with the police in Dibrugarh district where the police fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets at demonstrators.

Updated:December 11, 2019, 3:46 PM IST
College students raise slogans in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill during a protest in Guwahati on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Guwahati: Two columns of the army were deployed in Tripura while one was requisitioned in Assam’s Bongaigaon on Wednesday as protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill turned violent.

Officials said 5,000 paramilitary personnel are being sent to the Northeast to ensure peace in wake of the protests.

In Assam, a large group of students fought a pitched battle with the police near the state secretariat here, police said. Students in large numbers were seen proceeding towards the Secretariat from all directions. Another group has reached Ganeshguri area, around 500 metres from the centre of power.

They broke a barricade on GS Road following which the police resorted to lathi charge. Teargas shells were also lobbed at the students who threw the shells back at the policemen.

Claiming that several of them were injured in the lathicharge, the students said, "This is a barbaric government led by Sarbananda Sonowal. We will not succumb to any pressure till the CAB is repealed.”

Besides Guwahati, protesters also clashed with the police in Dibrugarh district where the police fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets at demonstrators. A journalist was injured in stone pelting there.

In view of the massive protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Assam, the Northeast Frontier Railway on Wednesday cancelled many trains and rescheduled a few that originate from the state. At least 14 trains have either been cancelled, short terminated or diverted anticipating "disruptions in train movement," NF Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Subhanan Chanda said in a statement.

