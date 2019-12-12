Citizenship Bill Protests LIVE: One Protester Injured in Police Firing Dies as Thousands Defy Curfew in Assam

Injured Protester Dies in Assam | A protester injured in police firing in Assam's Kamrup dies after succumbing to his injuries in hospital. Ramen Talukdar, superintendent of Gauhati Medical College Hospital in Assam's main city, said five protesters had been brought in with bullet injuries to the hospital and one of them had died.
Event Highlights
- Injured Protester Dies in Assam
- Protests Against CAB at India Gate
- Kerala Will Not Implement CAB: Vijayan
- Assam Guv Appeals for Calm
- Stones Thrown at Assam DGP's Convoy
- AASU Holds Public Meeting
- Assam Schools Shut
- Himanta Sarma on CAB
- NE Train Schedules Changed
- MEA Responds to B'desh FM's CAB Comments
- B'desh FM Cancels India Visit
- EAM on Imran Khan's Remarks
- BJP, Cong Workers Clash in Kolkata
- Mob Attack in Shillong
- Northeast Burning: Ghulam Nabi Azad
- Assam MLA's House Burned Down
The protesters attacked the headquarters of the Asom Gana Parishad in Guwahati's Ambari area and vandalised the vehicles parked outside. The residence of a BJP MLA in the capital city was also set ablaze. Protests also intensified in Tripura, where the Army conducted peace marches and in Meghalaya's capital Shillong, where several shops in the commercial centre were vandalised and vehicles were torched.
Protests Against CAB at India Gate | A group of protesters gathered at the India Gate in New Delhi protesting against the "divisive" Citizenship Amendment Bill which passed the Rajya Sabha hurdle. The protesters raised anti-BJP and anti-government slogans and asked the President not to sign the Bill into a law. The police appealed the playcard-carrying protesters to disperse but to no avail.
Kerala Will Not Implement CAB: Vijayan | Kerala will not implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, says chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He adds that there is no place for any unconstitutional law in Kerala. In a tweet he had said, "It's a rejection of secularism. BJP has made it clear that their main political plank is communalism. We must resist."
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemns passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill:
Our democracy is in danger. With CAB, Sangh Parivar has used the majority they enjoy in the parliament to uproot the bedrock of Indian democracy & Constitution. It's a rejection of secularism. BJP has made it clear that their main political plank is communalism. We must resist.— Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) December 12, 2019
Assam Guv Appeals for Calm | "If the student community has any issues against the government they have every right to agitate but they should do it in a democratic and peaceful manner, without taking the law in their hands," Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi said. He said the approval of the Bill by Parliament has shown that the Centre is committed to taking remedial steps, including implementation of the Clause VI of the Assam Accord to safeguard the culture, ethos, language, along with other rights of the indigenous people. The governor further appealed that no citizen should damage public property in the interest and development of the state.
Presidency University students stage protests over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Kolkata.
West Bengal: Students of Presidency University stage in Kolkata over #CitizenshipAmendmentBill. pic.twitter.com/N1dDfBFbcr— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019
Assamese singer Papon cancels Delhi show, saying that his home state is 'burning' as protests continue in his home state over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
Dear Delhi. I am very sorry but I have decided not to do the concert tomorrow at ‘imperfectoshor’ as planned! My home state Assam is burning, crying and under curfew! I won’t be able to entertain you the way I should in my present state of mind!— papon angaraag (@paponmusic) December 12, 2019
"We condemn yesterday's lathicharge on students by a government whose chief minister (Sonowal) was once the president of the AASU," AASU chief advisor Sammujjal Bhattacharya asserted. Stating that "extreme injustice" has been done to the people of Assam by the BJP government at the Centre, he said the AASU will not tolerate it. "The identity and existence of the indigenous people must be protected at any cost for all times," he said. Attacking AGP, Bhattacharya said "The party's leaders had once as AASU leaders spearheaded the anti-foreigners stir in Assam. But now they have betrayed the people in their lust for power," he said.
AASU Holds Public Meeting | Addressing the meeting, AASU chief advisor Sammujjal Bhattacharya lambasted Narendra Modi and CM Sarbananda Sonowal for the "ultimate betrayal" of the Assamese people by ensuring the passage of the Bill in Parliament. He also hit out at Asom Gana Parishad, BJP's alliance partner in th state, for "stabbing the people of Assam in the back" as its sole MP in Rajya Sabha Birendra Prasad Baishya had voted in favour of the bill. "Sonowal should not forget that he has reached the chief minister's chair from the AASU platform and his bowing to the powers in Delhi will not be tolerated either by the students or the people of Assam," Bhattacharya said.
Assam Schools Shut | All schools in Assam will remain closed till December 22 in view of the prevailing protests over the passage of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Railway services in the states of Assam and Tripura have taken a hit, with even Guwahati airport swarming with stranded passengers as several flights also stand cancelled.
Himanta Sarma on CAB | "This bill will help various refugees who came because of religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will get citizenship. Of course there is some resentment in Assam but I am sure that this bill will not have an adverse effect," Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He further said Home Minister Amit Shah has promised the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord will pave way for new hope of political stability in the state. "...implementation of Clause 6 of Assam Accord which promised by Home Minister Amit Shah will create a new hope of political stability in Assam. So I believe that there will be no long term political fallout," he said.
NE Train Schedules Changed | All short distance passenger trains in the Northeastern states have been cancelled for December 12 and 13 due to law and order problems in the states. Long distance mail/express passenger trains to and from Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Silchar and Agartala have been short terminated and originated to and from Guwahati and Kamakhya Railway Stations for the same dates.
MEA Responds to B'desh FM's CAB Comments | "There seems to be some confusion. We've explained that religious persecution are not happening under present govt. Migrants who have sought refuge in India from Bangladesh have faced persecution & abuse on religious grounds during the military rule & also during the previous govt's in Bangladesh. We have also acknowledged & we are aware that the present govt in Bangladesh has taken several steps to address the concerns of minorities living there as per their Constitutional provisions," said MEA in response to Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen's comments on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
B'desh FM Cancels India Visit | Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen called off his scheduled two-day visit to India, a day after he said the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill could weaken India's historic character as a secular nation and rejected the allegations that minorities are facing religious persecution in his country. The visit was cancelled just hours before the minister was to arrive in India.
Pakistan should focus on its treatment of minorities rather than commenting on India's internal matter: Ministry of External Affairs says on Pakistan PM Imran Khan's remarks on the CAB. Imran Khan had earlier tweeted, "In Modi's India dissent has been marginalised & the world must step in before it is too late, to counter this Hindu Supremacist agenda of Modi's India threatening bloodshed & war."
EAM on Imran Khan's Remarks | Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's remarks on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Earlier today, Khan critiqued India for passage of the Bill saying, "India, under Modi, has been moving systematically with its Hindu Supremacist agenda. Starting with illegal annexation & continuing siege of IOJK; then stripping 2 mn Indian Muslim in Assam of citizenship, setting up internment camps; now the passage of Citizenship Amendment Law."
Raveesh Kumar, MEA on Pak PM's remarks on #CABBill2019: Don't think we need to respond to every statement of Pakistan PM. All his statements are unwarranted, he should rather pay attention to the condition of minorities in Pakistan than comment on internal matters of India. pic.twitter.com/7fE04FJuIq— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019
Mamata Banerjee calls an emergency meeting of TMC MLAs and MPs on December 20 to chalk out a strategy to counter the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which was passed in the Rajya Sabha yesterday. According to party sources, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, whose services have been hired by the Trinamool Congress for 2021 Assembly elections, will also be present at the December 20 meeting.
"There is not even a single state in the northeast which is not burning. We wanted to say this. And the government's claim that they have given some concession to the northeast is wrong as it has not given any concessions." Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad added that the situation in the entire country is very bad, be it the central or southern part, or even Delhi. "And there is a lot of voice raised against this bill." "Almost 80-90 per cent of the people are against this bill. They (the govt) have got this bill passed on the basis of numbers," he claimed.
Northeast Burning: Ghulam Nabi Azad | "By imposing Section 144, curfew and ordering lathi-charge, and not allowing people to speak out, you are killing them. Do assurances really matter thereafter? It is same as what has happened with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. What is happening in the northeastern states is a repeat of what has happened in J&K," Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said. "The entire northeast is burning," he said.
Suspension of internet services in ten districts of Assam was extended for 48 hours today, beginning 12 pm, to prevent "misuse" of social media to disturb peace and tranquility, and to maintain law and order, officials said. Internet services will remain suspended in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Political department) Sanjay Krishna said.
'I Assure That There Will be No Impact on Culture, Tradition or Language' | "From the place of Baba Bholenath, I assure that there will be no impact on culture, tradition, language of northeast people including Assam. Their interest will be safeguarded. I assure them to have faith in Modi govt which is committed for the development of the northeast. In the last five years, I visited northeast more than all the previous Prime Ministers," said PM Modi at a rally at Dhanbad. He said, "Confusion is being created over CAB by the Congress and its allies. I appeal to the people of northeast not to get influenced by these people. The clause 6 of Assam will be safeguarded. We feel proud of the culture of Assam." He came down heavily on the Congress for taking a U-turn on CAB.
Protesters throw stones at police during their march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Guwahati on Wednesday. (PTI)
The Railways has also suspended all local train services in Tripura and Assam, and short-terminated long-distance trains at Guwahati following protests in the two states over the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, a railway spokesperson said today.
Suspension of internet services in ten districts of the state was extended for another 48 hours, beginning 12 pm, to prevent "misuse" of social media in disturbing peace and tranquility, and to maintain law and order, an official said. Internet services will remain suspended in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Political department) Sanjay Krishna told PTI. Internet services were suspended at 7 pm on Wednesday amid the protests.
To tackle the situations, the government also made a slew of changes in the state's police ranks. Guwahati Police commissioner Deepak Kumar was removed and Munna Prasad Gupta was appointed in his place. Additional director general of police (law and order) Mukesh Agarwal was transferred as ADGP (CID) and GP Singh was given his charge.
Police had to fire in the air in several areas of the city, including the Guwahati-Shillong Road which turned into a war zone as protestors vandalised shops and buildings, burnt tyres and clashed with security forces. Students' body AASU called for a mega gathering at Latashil playground in the city, which was attended by hundreds of people. Notwithstanding the restrictions, several prominent personalities from the film and music industry, including icon Zueen Garg, joined the meet along with college and university students.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal have betrayed the people of Assam by ensuring passage of the Bill," AASU advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya said at the gathering, which was supported by the Shilpi Samaj.
Leaders of the AASU and the North East Students' Organization (NESO) said they will observe December 12 as 'Black Day' every year in protest against the passage of the Bill in Parliament. In Dibrugarh's Chabua, the hometown of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, local MLA Binod Hazarika's residence was set on fire. Vehicles parked in the building that also houses his office were torched by the protestors as well, an official said.
The circle office in the town was also burned down by them, he said.
Kamrup district witnessed an absolute shutdown with offices, schools and colleges closed for the day. Shops were also shut, with no transport plying as all major roads, including the NH 31, being blocked. Police said they had to fire three rounds in the air in Rangia town as protestors threw stones and burnt tyres. Agitators were also baton-charged at several places in the town.
Curfew from 6 pm to 6 am was imposed in Jorhat district to prevent vandalism at night, deputy commissioner Roshni Korati said. Police also fired in the air in Golaghat district to disperse protesters who blocked the NH 39, officials said. Tea garden workers stopped work in Lakhimpur and Charaideo districts and also at Numaligarh in Golaghat district and some areas in Tinsukia district.
All educational institutions across the state are closed. Five columns of the Army have been deployed in different parts of the state and are conducting flag marches in Guwahati, Tinsukia, Jorhat and Dibrugarh, the officials said.
Several flights and trains to and from Assam have also been cancelled. Hundreds of passengers remained stranded at the Guwahati airport due to the curfew. From students to working professionals and old men to young women, people were seen squatting inside and outside the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International airport at Borjhar area, about 30 km from the main city.
-
11 Dec, 2019 | West Indies in India IND vs WI 240/320.0 overs 173/820.0 oversIndia beat West Indies by 67 runs
-
08 Dec, 2019 | West Indies in India IND vs WI 170/720.0 overs 173/218.3 oversWest Indies beat India by 8 wickets
-
06 Dec, 2019 | West Indies in India WI vs IND 207/520.0 overs 209/418.4 oversIndia beat West Indies by 6 wickets
-
29 Nov - 02 Dec, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia AUS vs PAK 589/3127.0 overs 302/1094.4 oversAustralia beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs
-
29 Nov - 03 Dec, 2019 | England in New Zealand NZ vs ENG 375/10129.1 overs 476/10162.5 oversNew Zealand drew with England