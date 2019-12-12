Citizenship Bill Protests LIVE: Flights Cancelled, Train Services Hit as Assam Rages; PM Modi Tweets Assurance

The passing of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill has led to widespread protests in the Northeast, especially in Assam and Tripura, despite assurances by political leaders. As the protests rage, three flights and 21 train services were cancelled keeping in mind the volatile situation in Assam.

— National carrier Air India on Thursday cancelled a Kolkata-Dibugarh flight, while Vistara cancelled two flights to Guwahati and Dibrugarh. SpiceJet and GoAir, too, announced a reschedule or cancellation fee waiver to all passengers travelling to/from Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Jorhat till December 13.

— Despite being placed under an indefinite curfew, Assam has been on the edge over the bill which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who faced religious persecution there.

— Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to assure the people of Assam that they had nothing to worry about after the passing of CAB. "I want to assure them — no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow."

— The Army was deployed and Assam Rifles personnel were deployed in Tripura as the two northeastern states plunged into chaos over the hugely emotive legislation.

— Army Public Relations Officer (PRO) Lieutenant Colonel P Khongsai said two Army columns have been deployed in Guwahati and are carrying out flag marches. Reports from Tinsukia said the Army has been deployed in the district and is carrying out flag marches there too.

— A defence spokesperson had earlier said in a statement in Shillong that two columns of the Army were deployed in Tripura. The spokesperson later clarified that troops of the Assam Rifles, a paramilitary force commanded by Army officials, were pressed into service in Tripura.

— Internet services have been suspended in 10 districts of Assam, beginning 7pm on Wednesday, to prevent "misuse" of social media to disturb peace and tranquility and maintain law and order.

— Services were suspended in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup, a notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Political Department) Kumar Sanjay Krishna, said.

— Internet services are already suspended in Tripura for 48 hours from 2pm on Tuesday to thwart attempts by mischief-mongers to disturb peace. An order issued by the Tripura government also prohibits SMSes on the networks of all mobile service providers.

