Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Curfew Relaxed in Guwahati, Dibrugarh Till 1pm; AASU Calls for Hunger Strike

The US has urged India to protect the rights of its religious minorities in keeping with its Constitution and democratic values as it continues to monitor the developments in various Indian states regarding the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill. "We are closely following developments regarding the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law are fundamental principles of our two democracies," a State Department spokesperson said on Thursday.
Event Highlights
An official told news agency PTI that one person was brought dead and another succumbed to injuries during treatment. However, protesters claimed three people had died in police firing.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's India visit scheduled to begin on Sunday has been postponed, sources aware of the developments said. Guwahati, the planned venue for a summit between Abe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been engulfed in violent protests over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.
The Army and the security forces conducted flag marches in Guwahati town which was the epicentre of the protests, besides Dibrugarh and Tezpur. A large number of people, including artists, singers and filmstars are observing a 10-hour fast called by the influential students' organisation against the Citizenship Act
from 6 am.
Abe May Cancel His India Trip | Japanese Prime Minister Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering to cancel his trip to India scheduled to begin on Sunday, Japan's Jiji Press reported. Guwahati, the planned venue for a summit between Abe and PM Modi, has been engulfed in violent protests over controversial citizenship law.
The once crowded place now wears a desolate look - empty tear gas shells, charred remains of traffic signals and barriers, smoke from a vehicle set to fire a little while ago, and distant voices chanting “Joi Aai Asom”. Click here to read the ground report from protest epicenter Guwahati.
The violent protests also spread to Meghalaya, prompting the administration to impose a curfew on parts of the capital city Shillong because of fears of law and order situation deteriorating. Mobile internet and messaging services were also suspended in Meghalaya for 48 hours since 5 pm on Thursday after incidents of vandalisation of vehicles.
A mob had also set alight the house of local lawmaker Binod Hazarika, from the BJP. "They torched it and finished it," a police official said, declining to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media. "The situation is very bad here." Protesters vandalised four railway stations in Assam and tried to set fire to them, a railway spokesman said. Train services were suspended, stranding scores of passengers.
Internet Snapped | Internet services in 10 districts were suspended for another 48 hours beginning 12 pm to prevent "misuse" of social media to disturb peace and tranquility, and to maintain law and order, officials said. Internet services will also remain suspended in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Political department) Sanjay Krishna said.
PM Appeals for Calm | Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for calm and sought to assuage the concerns of protesters, insisting his government was committed to safeguarding their rights. In a series of tweets, in both Assamese and English, the prime minister said he personally and the Central government are "totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6."
The government says the Citizenship Amendment Bill, approved by parliament on Wednesday, is meant to protect minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. The bill seeks to grants Indian nationality to Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Jains, Parsis and Sikhs who fled the three countries before 2015. But thousands of protesters in the state of Assam, which shares a border with Bangladesh, say the measure would open the region to a flood of foreign migrants.
Curfew in Assam | Several towns and cities have been placed under indefinite curfew, including Guwahati, the epicentre of protests, besides Dibrugarh, Tezpur and Dhekiajuli. Night curfew has also been imposed in Jorhat, Golaghat, Tinsukia and Charaideo districts, officials said. Incidents of police firing were reported from several places in Guwahati including Hatigaon, Lachitnagar, Bashishta, Downtown, Ganeshguri and Lalungaon.
The police in Guwahati fired bullets and tear gas shells as frenzied mobs, some numbering several hundred, demonstrated on the streets, set vehicles ablaze and vandalised government buildings. Ramen Talukdar, superintendent of Gauhati Medical College Hospital, said two people had died from gunshot wounds and 11 others injured, also with bullet wounds.
Incidents of police firing were reported from several places in Guwahati including Hatigaon, Lachitnagar, Bashishta, Downtown, Ganeshguri and Lalungaon.
The government says the Citizenship Amendment Bill, approved by parliament on Wednesday, is meant to protect minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. The bill seeks to grants Indian nationality to Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Jains, Parsis and Sikhs who fled the three countries before 2015.
But thousands of protesters in the state of Assam, which shares a border with Bangladesh, say the measure would open the region to a flood of foreign migrants.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for calm and sought to assuage the concerns of protesters, insisting his government was committed to safeguarding their rights.
In a series of tweets, in both Assamese and English, the prime minister said he personally and the Central government are "totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6."
Clause 6 of the Assam Accord guarantees safeguarding local rights, language and culture.
"I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of #CAB (sic)," PM Modi wrote on the microblogging site. "No one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow," he wrote as the state plunged deeper into chaos and violence.
Notwithstanding his words of comfort, internet services in 10 districts were suspended for another 48 hours beginning 12 pm to prevent "misuse" of social media to disturb peace and tranquility, and to maintain law and order, officials said.
Internet services will also remain suspended in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Political department) Sanjay Krishna said.
In Chabua, a town bordering an Indian air force base, protesters had torched government property, including a post office, a local police official said.
A mob had also set alight the house of local lawmaker Binod Hazarika, from the BJP. "They torched it and finished it," a police official said, declining to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media. "The situation is very bad here."
-
11 Dec, 2019 | West Indies in India IND vs WI 240/320.0 overs 173/820.0 oversIndia beat West Indies by 67 runs
-
08 Dec, 2019 | West Indies in India IND vs WI 170/720.0 overs 173/218.3 oversWest Indies beat India by 8 wickets
-
06 Dec, 2019 | West Indies in India WI vs IND 207/520.0 overs 209/418.4 oversIndia beat West Indies by 6 wickets
-
29 Nov - 02 Dec, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia AUS vs PAK 589/3127.0 overs 302/1094.4 oversAustralia beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs
-
29 Nov - 03 Dec, 2019 | England in New Zealand NZ vs ENG 375/10129.1 overs 476/10162.5 oversNew Zealand drew with England