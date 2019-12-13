Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Curfew Relaxed in Guwahati, Dibrugarh Till 1pm; AASU Calls for Hunger Strike

Event Highlights Abe May Cancel His India Trip

Internet Snapped

PM Appeals for Calm

Curfew in Assam

Northeast on Edge



Read More Citizenship Bill Protests LIVE Updates: Curfew has been relaxed in Guwahati and Dibrugarh till 1pm today, a day after two people were killed and about 11 hit by bullets during violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which saw agitators defy curfew and clash with police in Assam. Police in Guwahati fired bullets and tear gas as frenzied mobs, some numbering several hundred, demonstrated in the streets, set vehicles ablaze and vandalised government buildings. Ramen Talukdar, superintendent of Gauhati Medical College Hospital, said two people had died from gunshot wounds and 11 others injured, also with bullet wounds.An official told news agency PTI that one person was brought dead and another succumbed to injuries during treatment. However, protesters claimed three people had died in police firing. Dec 13, 2019 10:20 am (IST) The US has urged India to protect the rights of its religious minorities in keeping with its Constitution and democratic values as it continues to monitor the developments in various Indian states regarding the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill. "We are closely following developments regarding the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law are fundamental principles of our two democracies," a State Department spokesperson said on Thursday. Dec 13, 2019 10:07 am (IST) As Assam reeled under violent protests over the contentious law, external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had on Thursday said there was no clarity on whether the government would go ahead with the India-Japan annual summit in Guwahati from December 15-17 as planned. Dec 13, 2019 10:06 am (IST) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's India visit scheduled to begin on Sunday has been postponed, sources aware of the developments said. Guwahati, the planned venue for a summit between Abe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been engulfed in violent protests over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. Dec 13, 2019 9:45 am (IST) The Army and the security forces conducted flag marches in Guwahati town which was the epicentre of the protests, besides Dibrugarh and Tezpur. A large number of people, including artists, singers and filmstars are observing a 10-hour fast called by the influential students' organisation against the Citizenship Act

