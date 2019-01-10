English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Citizenship Bill: Sahitya Akademi Awardee, 2 Others Charged with Sedition Amid Protests in Assam
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, which seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan was passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8.
File photo of Dr. Hiren Gohain (Image: Youtube)
Guwahati: Sedition charges have been brought against Sahitya Akademi awardee Assamese litterateur Dr Hiren Gohain, senior journalist Manjit Mahanta and Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi in Assam on Thursday, police said, as protests continue in the state against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
