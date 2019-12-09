Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Citizenship Bill Seeks to Establish Racial Supremacy in India, Says CPI(M) Leader MD Salim

The intention of the bill is to complete the unfinished task of the Sangh Parivar of creating a Hindutva state and establish racial supremacy in the country, said the CPI(M) politburo member.

PTI

Updated:December 9, 2019, 6:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Citizenship Bill Seeks to Establish Racial Supremacy in India, Says CPI(M) Leader MD Salim
File photo of CPI(M) leader and former MP Md Salim.

Kolkata: Senior CPI(M) leader Md Salim on Monday alleged that the Citizenship Amendment Bill seeks to complete the "unfinished task" of the Sangh Parivar to establish "racial supremacy" in the country.

Salim also claimed that the objective of the bill is not to grant citizenship, but to divide people.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which proposes to give Indian nationality to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan facing religious

persecution there, was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

"The intention of the bill is to complete the unfinished task of the Sangh Parivar of creating a Hindutva state and to establish racial supremacy in the country," the CPI(M) politburo member told reporters here.

"Citizenship cannot be decided on the basis of caste, creed, race, religion and language," he added. The entire exercise is aimed at creating a fascist state, the former parliamentarian said.

"Why (non-Muslim refugees from) Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan only. Why not from other countries," he said. The senior CPI(M) leader said the government should

first come up with a refugee policy before introducing the citizenship bill.

The proposed legislation violates Article 14 of the Constitution, and is against its spirit, he said. "There are so many burning issues in the country. But,

the government is trying to sweep them under the carpet by tabling this Bill," Salim said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram