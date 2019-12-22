Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Citizenship Debate: At Jantar Mantar, LBGTQ Community Members Raise Concerns of Exclusion

Rituparna Borah, who hails from Assam's Lakhimpur district, said it is very difficult for LGBTQ members to procure documents if families turn hostile towards them.

PTI

Updated:December 22, 2019, 7:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Citizenship Debate: At Jantar Mantar, LBGTQ Community Members Raise Concerns of Exclusion
Representative image.

New Delhi: Members of the LGBT community on Sunday gathered at Jantar Mantar here, expressing concern that a countrywide National Register of Citizens will lead to their "exclusion" if their family disowns them or the sexes mismatch in documents.

Rituparna Borah, who hails from Assam's Lakhimpur district, said it is very difficult for LGBTQ members to procure documents if families turn hostile towards them.

"What if my parents throw me out of the house. People elope, leave their houses because of violence. In such a situation, all they have is an Aadhaar card. It's very difficult to go back to the violent families to get documents. How will I prove I am an Indian?" Borah asked.

Secondly, among transgenders, name and sex in a birth certificate or a school certificate is different than in identity documents, she said. "How do you establish it's the same person. According to reports, around 2,000 trans-women have been excluded from Assam NRC," Borah claimed.

Ray, 24, said her documents still say she's male. If a countrywide NRC comes in, there will be discrepancies in documents.

"Which means the bureaucracy will get to exercise its discretion and we will be thrown out. It's already difficult to establish our names and sexes. How do you expect us to prove our lineage?" she asked.

Divya Dureja, a queer psychologist, said in a large number of cases, gender assigned at birth do not match with the gender in identity documents.

"Due to this, the community members are living under a constant fear of being excluded in a pan-India NRC." Dureja claimed she has been receiving an increased number of patients who "complain of anxiety and depression due to the prevailing situation".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram