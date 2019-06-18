English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Citizenship Granted to 34 Pakistani Migrants Living in Rajasthan For Over a Decade
Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup said the migrants had been living in the country for over a decade.
Representative Image of Pakistan migrants. (Reuters)
Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has granted Indian citizenship to 34 Pakistani migrants living in the state for more than a decade, a senior official said on Tuesday.
Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup said 34 migrants had been granted Indian citizenship in June 2019. He said the migrants had been living in the country for over a decade.
The displaced included 19 from Barmer, 10 from Pali and five from Jalore district, he added.
A total of 79 Pakistan migrants had been given Indian citizenship from January 1 to June 17 this year, Swarup said.
