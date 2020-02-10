Citizenship Law Can't be Questioned or Deliberated in State Assembly: Kiran Bedi to Puducherry CM

As the Puducherry government is all set to move a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act on February 12 when the legislative assembly convenes, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi wrote to Chief Minister V Narayanasamy saying that the CAA passed in Parliament cannot be ‘questioned or deliberated’ in any manner.

In a letter to Narayanasamy, Bedi said three MLAs had written to her to take ‘necessary action’ adding that any discussion on the CAA is in violation of the Constitution of India and infringes the rights of Parliament.

Bedi said her team has examined the legal position and sent a letter to the chief minister informing them that the resolution cannot be moved.

“The legislative power of Puducherry Legislative Assembly does not extend to discuss/deliberate the subject matter of citizenship, as it falls squarely within the domain of Parliament and Central Government. Further, the matter of CAA is already under adjudication before honourable Supreme Court,” Bedi said in the letter.

The nominated MLAs, in a letter to Bedi, said that they had submitted a representation to the Speaker of Puducherry Legislative Assembly to "not permit any discussion/ resolution as it exceeds the power of Legislative Assembly under Section 18(1) and 18(2) of the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963."

“As per the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business of Puducherry Legislative Assembly, 1966, resolution of any matter which is under adjudication by a court of law having jurisdiction in any part of India is not admissible under Rule 105 of the Rules ibid,” she added.

Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanasamy launched a ‘signature campaign’ against the CAA in the union territory and said the act is ‘ill-conceived and injurious’.

