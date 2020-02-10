Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Citizenship Law Can't be Questioned or Deliberated in State Assembly: Kiran Bedi to Puducherry CM

In a letter to CM V Narayanasamy, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi said that any discussion on the CAA is in violation of the Constitution of India and infringes the rights of Parliament.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:February 10, 2020, 5:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Citizenship Law Can't be Questioned or Deliberated in State Assembly: Kiran Bedi to Puducherry CM
File photo of Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi. (Image: Reuters)

As the Puducherry government is all set to move a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act on February 12 when the legislative assembly convenes, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi wrote to Chief Minister V Narayanasamy saying that the CAA passed in Parliament cannot be ‘questioned or deliberated’ in any manner.

In a letter to Narayanasamy, Bedi said three MLAs had written to her to take ‘necessary action’ adding that any discussion on the CAA is in violation of the Constitution of India and infringes the rights of Parliament.

Bedi said her team has examined the legal position and sent a letter to the chief minister informing them that the resolution cannot be moved.

“The legislative power of Puducherry Legislative Assembly does not extend to discuss/deliberate the subject matter of citizenship, as it falls squarely within the domain of Parliament and Central Government. Further, the matter of CAA is already under adjudication before honourable Supreme Court,” Bedi said in the letter.

The nominated MLAs, in a letter to Bedi, said that they had submitted a representation to the Speaker of Puducherry Legislative Assembly to "not permit any discussion/ resolution as it exceeds the power of Legislative Assembly under Section 18(1) and 18(2) of the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963."

“As per the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business of Puducherry Legislative Assembly, 1966, resolution of any matter which is under adjudication by a court of law having jurisdiction in any part of India is not admissible under Rule 105 of the Rules ibid,” she added.

Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanasamy launched a ‘signature campaign’ against the CAA in the union territory and said the act is ‘ill-conceived and injurious’.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram