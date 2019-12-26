Citizenship Law is Fulfillment of Ambedkar’s Dream, Says RSS Leader J Nandakumar

New Delhi: Amid massive protests across the country against the amended citizenship law, the all India convener of Prajna Pravah, RSS, J Nandakumar said that BR Ambedkar would have been happy with the government's move.

He was speaking to News 18.com ahead of the release of his book– ‘Hindutva, for the changing times’. The issue, he said, has not been mentioned in his book because work on the book happened much earlier.

Talking about the religious persecution of Hindus in Pakistan, he said, “Even Jan Sangh did not say what Ambedkar did: ‘Dalit Hindus will be annihilated there’. And see what happened to Jogendranath Mandal in Pakistan. The first casualty was a Dalit. He left the country and resigned later.”

Mandal, as the leader of the Scheduled Castes (Dalits) had hoped that they would benefit from Pakistan and joined the first Cabinet in Pakistan as the minister of law and labor. But later resigned to Liaquat Ali Khan, the then Prime Minister of Pakistan, citing anti-Hindu bias of Pakistani administration.

He added, “The vested elements tried to confine his work in caste boundaries. He of course worked for the upliftment of the downtrodden caste. CAA is somewhat fulfillment of Ambedkar’s dream. He was worried about the minorities in Pakistan, especially Dalit Hindus, he wanted them to be taken back to Bharat,” said Nandakumar.

In his book Nandakumar has mentioned about Dr BR Ambedkar as a journalist and his views on Islam and Christianity. “The book is addressing the contemporary issues on the basis of Hindutva. I am a staunch believer of Hindutva philosophy, which covers everything related to Hindu. For that ‘ism’ is a misnomer, which signifies ism. While the Hindu belief system is open it is a process and not a product.”

In his book, the author has looked at various issues from the Hindutva perspective, including multi-culturalism. “Multiculturalism is a sweet word to hear but see what is going on in the West now," he wrote.

Quoting “The Strange Death of Europe: Immigration, Identity, Islam,” by British journalist and political commentator Douglas Murray, he said, “Murray wrote about it. Multi-cultural theory has been imposed on the western nation, they are now thinking that it is not a good term/practice,” said he.

Comparing it with Hindutva, Nandakumar said, “Multi-culturalism divides the society, and not unites it. On the other hand ours is a universal concept. It is manifestation of unity. See why they are talking about it.”

