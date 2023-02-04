CHANGE LANGUAGE
  Mumbai, Maharashtra LIVE Updates: BMC, World's Richest Civic Body, to Table Budget; Infra, Pollution in Focus

Mumbai, Maharashtra LIVE Updates: BMC, World's Richest Civic Body, to Table Budget; Infra, Pollution in Focus

Mumbai, Maharashtra Live Updates: This is the first time since 1985 that the budget is being presented while the corporators' terms have ended and the body is under an administrator

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 04, 2023, 08:26 IST

Mumbai, India

bmc
The budget of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the fiscal year 2023-24 will be presented on February 4. (File photo)

Mumbai, Maharashtra Live Updates: The budget of Mumbai's civic body for the fiscal year 2023-24 will be presented today. This is the first time since 1985 that the budget is being presented while the corporators' terms have ended and the body is under an administrator. In other news, the second phase of the sixth sero survey undertaken in the city shows that those who have received precautionary doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have significantly higher antibodies. Meanwhile in Delhi, two suspected members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar-Sampat Nehra gang were arrested following encounter in Rohini

Key Events
Feb 04, 2023 08:26 IST

Delhi News LIVE Updates: Cold Weather Conditions Prevail, Min Temp Likely to Settle around 10 Deg C

Cold weather conditions continue to prevail in Delhi with the minimum temperature likely to settle around 10 degree Celsius. The IMD said that the national capital will experience strong surface winds throughout the day, even as the mercury level is expected to see a slight improvement.

Feb 04, 2023 08:14 IST

Mumbai Latest News: Hot & Humid Days Back

Hot and humid weather conditions are back as both day and night temperatures in the city stayed above normal. The India Meteorological Department has forecast dry weather conditions to stay for the next few days, as experts opined that the transition from winter to summer has already begun.

Feb 04, 2023 08:10 IST

Mumbai News: NIA Gets Email from Pak Sender Threatening 'Taliban Backed Attack in Mumbai'

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has received an email claiming that a person linked to the Taliban will carry out an “attack” in Mumbai, police said on Friday, as per PTI. The probe agency’s Mumbai office received the threat mail on Thursday, following which the city police and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) were alerted, an official said.

Feb 04, 2023 08:01 IST

Mumbai News LIVE: Fire Breaks Out at Dumping Ground in Turbhe, No Casualties Reported

Feb 04, 2023 08:00 IST

Delhi News LIVE: In Kanjhawala Case, Sources Cite Viscera Report, Say She Was Drunk at Time of Incident

The Kanjhawala accident victim was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, sources said on Friday citing her viscera report. READ MORE

Feb 04, 2023 07:59 IST

Mumbai Latest News Updates: First Time Since 1985, BMC Budget to be Tabled While Polls Are Pending

This is the first time since 1985 that the BMC budget is being presented while the corporators’ terms have ended and the body is under an administrator. BMC polls are pending due to factors like the coronavirus pandemic, delimitation of wards and OBC quota after the five-year term of corporators ended on March 7, 2022.

Feb 04, 2023 07:57 IST

Mumbai News Live: Sero Survey Shows Those Who Have Taken Precautionary Covid-19 Dose Have Higher Antibodies

The second phase of the sixth sero survey undertaken in Mumbai shows that those who have received precautionary doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have significantly higher antibodies than those who took only two doses.

Feb 04, 2023 07:55 IST

Mumbai News LIVE Updates: BMC Budget to Focus on Infra, Health, Pollution, Education of Girl Child

Infrastructure, health, pollution control, education of the girl child, and other women-centric and development schemes are likely to be the focus of this year’s budget.

It is also expected to make provisions for multi-speciality and maternity hospitals as well as seven sewage treatment plants at Worli, Bandra, Dharavi, Versova, Malad, Bhandup, and Ghatkopar that also got a green signal at the BKC event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.

Feb 04, 2023 07:54 IST

Mumbai News Updates: BMC Budget Likely to Keep Aside Sizable Amount for Concretisation of 400 km of Roads

The budget is likely to keep aside a sizable amount for concretisation of 400 km of Mumbai roads at a cost of Rs 6,080 crore as proposed by the Eknath Shinde-led government.

Feb 04, 2023 07:52 IST

BMC Budget to Be Presented Today, Will Reflect Shinde Govt Agenda instead of Usual Thackeray Stamp

For the first time in 27 years, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) budget will not reflect the influence of the Thackerays’ Shiv Sena, but will instead include the agenda of the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party Maharashtra government. READ MORE

From Delhi to Mumbai, Chennai to Lucknow, get the latest city news updates on News18.com.

Mumbai Latest News

The budget of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the fiscal year 2023-24 will be presented on February 4. This is the first time since 1985 that the exercise is being undertaken while the term of the corporators have ended and the civic body is under an administrator.

BMC polls are pending due to factors like the coronavirus pandemic, delimitation of wards and OBC quota after the five-year term of corporators ended on March 7, 2022. Additional commissioner (projects) P Velarasu will present the budget estimates for the financial year 2023-24 to Chahal at the civic headquarter at 11.30 am, while the education department’s budget estimates will be presented at 10:30am by additional commissioner (eastern suburbs) Ashwini Bhide, a civic administration release said.

The second phase of the sixth sero survey in Mumbai has shown that persons who have received precautionary doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have significantly higher antibodies than those who took two doses of the vaccine, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said on Friday.

Delhi Latest News

Two suspected members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar-Sampat Nehra gang were arrested following an early morning encounter in Delhi’s Rohini, officials said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Sandeep (23), a resident of Haryana’s Jhajjar district, and 19-year-old Jatin from Baba Haridas Nagar here, they said.

In other news, the Delhi police have received the viscera examination report of 20-year-old Anjali Singh who was killed after being dragged under a car in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri in the early hours of January 1, and sources citing the report said that she was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, the weekly meeting between Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could not take place on Friday as the two sides were engaged in a tussle over governance-related issues.

Sources at the LG’s office said Kejriwal did not turn up at the Raj Niwas for the meeting scheduled at 4 pm and no reason was given by his office in this regard.

