Mumbai, Maharashtra LIVE Updates: BMC, World's Richest Civic Body, to Table Budget; Infra, Pollution in Focus

From Delhi to Mumbai, Chennai to Lucknow, get the latest city news updates on News18.com.

The budget of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the fiscal year 2023-24 will be presented on February 4. This is the first time since 1985 that the exercise is being undertaken while the term of the corporators have ended and the civic body is under an administrator.

BMC polls are pending due to factors like the coronavirus pandemic, delimitation of wards and OBC quota after the five-year term of corporators ended on March 7, 2022. Additional commissioner (projects) P Velarasu will present the budget estimates for the financial year 2023-24 to Chahal at the civic headquarter at 11.30 am, while the education department’s budget estimates will be presented at 10:30am by additional commissioner (eastern suburbs) Ashwini Bhide, a civic administration release said.

The second phase of the sixth sero survey in Mumbai has shown that persons who have received precautionary doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have significantly higher antibodies than those who took two doses of the vaccine, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said on Friday.

Delhi Latest News

Two suspected members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar-Sampat Nehra gang were arrested following an early morning encounter in Delhi’s Rohini, officials said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Sandeep (23), a resident of Haryana’s Jhajjar district, and 19-year-old Jatin from Baba Haridas Nagar here, they said.

In other news, the Delhi police have received the viscera examination report of 20-year-old Anjali Singh who was killed after being dragged under a car in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri in the early hours of January 1, and sources citing the report said that she was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, the weekly meeting between Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could not take place on Friday as the two sides were engaged in a tussle over governance-related issues.

Sources at the LG’s office said Kejriwal did not turn up at the Raj Niwas for the meeting scheduled at 4 pm and no reason was given by his office in this regard.

