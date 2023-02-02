Delhi, Mumbai LIVE Updates: Mumbai's AQI Continues to Remain 'Very Poor', 3 Times Worse Than Delhi

Read more

Pollution control authorities have revoked the curbs enforced in Delhi-NCR under stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan with immediate effect in view of the significant improvement in the air quality in the last few days, officials said on Wednesday.

Since January 30, Delhi’s overall air quality has significantly improved from 207 (‘poor’) on that day to 164 (‘moderate’) clocked on Wednesday according to the 4 pm AQI bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said in a statement.

Mumbai Latest News

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said the Union Budget “disappointed” the country including Maharashtra and it did not offer anything special for Mumbai. Terming the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as “deceptive” and “chunavi jumla (election stunt)”, Pawar said it was prepared with an eye on the Lok Sabha elections and polls in nine states.

Meanwhile, the city on Wednesday recorded a single COVID-19 case, taking the tally to 11,55,253, the city civic body said. With no fresh fatality, the COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 19,747, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.

