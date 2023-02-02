CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Budget2023#IncomeTax#EntertainmentNews#BiggBoss16#IndvsNZ#CricketLive
  • Home
    • »
  • News
    • »
  • India
    • »
  • Delhi, Mumbai LIVE Updates: Mumbai's AQI Continues to Remain 'Very Poor', 3 Times Worse Than Delhi

Live now

Delhi, Mumbai LIVE Updates: Mumbai's AQI Continues to Remain 'Very Poor', 3 Times Worse Than Delhi

Delhi, Mumbai LIVE Updates: Mainly clear skies with the maximum and minimum temperatures around 22 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees, respectively have been forecast today

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 02, 2023, 08:45 IST

New Delhi, India

Mumbai's AQI on Wednesday was 303. (File photo: AP)

Delhi, Mumbai LIVE Updates: Delhi witnessed a dip in mercury on Wednesday as chilly winds swept the national capital. The national capital recorded a high of 21.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.6 degrees. Mainly clear skies with the maximum and minimum temperatures around 22 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees, respectively have been forecast today. In other news, the air quality in Mumbai continues to be in the ‘very poor’ category and almost three times worse than Delhi. On Wednesday, the AQI was 303 while Delhi’s was 118. From Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Feb 02, 2023 08:45 IST

Mumbai LIVE News: Man Held at Mumbai Airport with Cocaine Valued at Rs 33.60 Cr

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday arrested an air passenger from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here for possessing 3,360 gram cocaine valued at Rs 33.60 crore, as per IANS. A DRI official said that they got a specific intelligence tip off that an Indian national arriving from Addis Ababa to Mumbai by Ethiopian Airlines flight might be carrying a narcotic substance.

Feb 02, 2023 08:25 IST

Mumbai LIVE News Updates: Woman Dies after 18 Days in Hosp following Acid Attack

A 54-year-old woman named Geeta Virkar died after being admitted to a hospital for 18 days. Acid was thrown on her by a 62-year-old man, Mahesh Pujari, in Girgaon. LT Marg police has added section 302 of IPC against the accused who was arrested, Mumbai Police said as per ANI.

Feb 02, 2023 08:16 IST

Delhi News: Mayor Elections to be Held on February 6 After 2 Failed Attempts

After two failed attempts in the past, a meeting to elect the Delhi’s mayor and deputy mayor would be held on February 6, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena’s office said on Wednesday. READ MORE

Feb 02, 2023 08:12 IST

Mumbai News LIVE: 303 AQI Today; Air Quality 'Very Poor'

Mumbai News LIVE: 303 AQI Today; Air Quality 'Very Poor'

Feb 02, 2023 08:08 IST

Mumbai News LIVE Updates: 9 Arrested in Connection with Murder of Delivery Boy at Petrol Pump

Mira Road police arrested nine people including the main accused Ayush Singh in connection with the murder of a delivery boy, Ankush, at a petrol pump following an altercation. Investigation underway: Avinash Ambure, DCP Crime Branch, as per ANI.

Mumbai News LIVE Updates: 9 Arrested in Connection with Murder of Delivery Boy at Petrol Pump

Feb 02, 2023 08:01 IST

Delhi News LIVE Updates: Man Kills Father for Refusing to Give Money for Drugs, Arrested

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his father here on Wednesday after the latter refused to give him money for buying drugs, police said. The deceased was identified as Suresh Kumar, a resident of Shakurpur village, they said.

Feb 02, 2023 08:01 IST

Delhi News Updates: Gujarat Couple Held from Delhi for Duping Man by Impersonating Friend on WhatsApp

The cybercrime police on Wednesday nabbed a Gujarat couple from Delhi for allegedly duping people by creating fake WhatsApp accounts of their friends by using photos downloaded from social media platforms, officials said.

Feb 02, 2023 08:00 IST

Delhi LIVE News Updates: Clear Skies Predicted Today

Mainly clear skies with the maximum and minimum temperatures around 22 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees, respectively have been forecast today.

Feb 02, 2023 07:59 IST

Delhi News LIVE Updates: As AQI Improves, Curbs Imposed in Delhi-NCR Under Stage II of GRAP Lifted

Pollution control authorities have revoked the curbs enforced in Delhi-NCR under stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan with immediate effect in view of the significant improvement in the air quality in the last few days, officials said on Wednesday. READ MORE

Feb 02, 2023 07:58 IST

Mumbai Latest News: City's AQI 3 Times Worse Than Delhi

Mumbai’s air quality continues to be in the ‘very poor’ category and was almost three times worse than Delhi’s on Wednesday. The city’s AQI was 303 while Delhi’s was 118.

Read more

Mumbai to Delhi and Chennai to Bengaluru, News18 brings you the latest news from across cities in India.

Pollution control authorities have revoked the curbs enforced in Delhi-NCR under stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan with immediate effect in view of the significant improvement in the air quality in the last few days, officials said on Wednesday.

Since January 30, Delhi’s overall air quality has significantly improved from 207 (‘poor’) on that day to 164 (‘moderate’) clocked on Wednesday according to the 4 pm AQI bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said in a statement.

Mumbai Latest News

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said the Union Budget “disappointed” the country including Maharashtra and it did not offer anything special for Mumbai. Terming the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as “deceptive” and “chunavi jumla (election stunt)”, Pawar said it was prepared with an eye on the Lok Sabha elections and polls in nine states.

Meanwhile, the city on Wednesday recorded a single COVID-19 case, taking the tally to 11,55,253, the city civic body said. With no fresh fatality, the COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 19,747, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.

Read all the Latest India News here

TRENDING NEWS

More News