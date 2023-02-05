CHANGE LANGUAGE
  Mumbai, Delhi LIVE Updates: Local Train Services to be Affected in Mumbai Today for 5 Hours Due to Megablock on Western Line

Live now

Mumbai, Delhi LIVE Updates: Local Train Services to be Affected in Mumbai Today for 5 Hours Due to Megablock on Western Line

Mumbai, Delhi LIVE Updates: The Western Railway announced a jumbo block of five hours on Sunday for maintenance work

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 05, 2023, 08:16 IST

New Delhi, India

mumbai-local-train-destinations
The central and harbour lines in Mumbai will also see megablocks on Sunday. (Image: Shutterstock)

Mumbai, Delhi LIVE Updates: Several train lines in Mumbai will see mega-blocks on Sunday. The Western Railway announced a jumbo block of five hours on up and down slow lines between Borivali and Goregaon stations from 10.35 am to 3.35 pm on Sunday, for maintenance work. The central line will see a mega-block between Matunga and Mulund from 11 am to 3:55 pm as well. Meanwhile in Delhi, BJP leaders and workers on Saturday staged a protest at the AAP office demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the ED named him in a chargesheet in the excise scam case.

Feb 05, 2023 08:16 IST

Mumbai LIVE News: Megablock on Western Line Between Borivali and Goregaon Today

Feb 05, 2023 08:01 IST

Chennai Latest News: India Gets Its First Movie Theatre Inside Airport Complex

Long layovers at Chennai Airport won’t have to be boring anymore as PVR Cinemas flagged off their first-ever cinema hall inside an airport complex in the country. READ MORE

Feb 05, 2023 07:58 IST

Delhi's Maximum Temp Settles at 25.3 Deg C

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Saturday settled at 25.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature settled at 9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average, it said.

Feb 05, 2023 07:57 IST

Delhi LIVE News: 'Millet Canteen' to Be Operationalised at AIIMS, New Delhi by March 1

The canteen will be set up on the second floor of the central cafeteria and will offer millet-based dishes on a 24×7 basis. It shall be operationalised latest by March 1, according to a circular issued on Saturday by AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas.

Feb 05, 2023 07:56 IST

Delhi News LIVE Updates: Parking Attendant Thrashed with Bat in South Delhi Will Not Be Able to Walk for 6 Months

Saddled with debt and two mentally ill brothers, Vikas Thakur, who was assaulted with a cricket bat by a drunk man near PVR Priya, will now be bedridden for six months having undergone surgeries in head, and a fracture in backbone, according to a relative who spoke to the doctors. READ MORE

Feb 05, 2023 07:55 IST

Mumbai News: Clashes Erupt Between Women Candidates, Police During Fire Brigade Recruitment Drive

A large number of women candidates on Saturday protested to take part in the physical test of the Fire Brigade recruitment process in Mumbai’s Dahisar and were lathi-charged by the police after they attempted to disrupt the process. READ MORE

Feb 05, 2023 07:54 IST

Mumbai News LIVE: Fire Breaks Out in Under-construction Building on Hospital Campus; No Report of Injuries

A fire broke out in an under-construction eight-storey building on the campus of Somaiya Hospital in Mumbai’s Sion area on Saturday, though there was no report of anyone getting injured, officials said.

Feb 05, 2023 07:53 IST

Mumbai LIVE News Updates: Jumbo Block on Local Trains for 5 Hours Today

Several train lines in Mumbai will see mega-blocks on Sunday. The Western Railway announced a jumbo block of five hours on up and down slow lines between Borivali and Goregaon stations from 10.35 am to 3.35 pm on Sunday, for maintenance work. The central line will see a mega-block between Matunga and Mulund from 11 am to 3:55 pm as well. There will be another block on the harbour line between Wadala Road to Mankhurd.

Pune, Chennai and other cities across India

Latest News Mumbai

A fire broke out in an under-construction eight-storey building on the campus of Somaiya Hospital in Mumbai’s Sion area on Saturday, though there was no report of anyone getting injured, officials said. The blaze broke out at around 7pm on the third floor of the structure, which is located near the arterial Eastern Express Highway, they added.

In other news, a large number of women candidates on Saturday protested to take part in the physical test of the Fire Brigade recruitment process in Mumbai’s Dahisar and were lathi-charged by the police after they attempted to disrupt the process. The candidates were allegedly disqualified due to the height criteria. Police personal can be seen using lathis to stop the women from entering the venue.

Latest News Delhi

Delhi BJP leaders and workers on Saturday staged a protest at the AAP office demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the Enforcement Directorate named him in a charge sheet in the excise scam case.

Meanwhile, two men were arrested from Phagwara in Punjab for allegedly abducting their 40-year-old business partner from Kashmiri Gate here over a monetary issue, police said on Saturday. The accused, who introduced themselves as police officers before the taxi driver who was hired by them, were forcibly taking the victim along with them to Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

Meanwhile, Vikas Thakur, who was assaulted with a cricket bat by a drunk man near PVR Priya, will now be bedridden for six months having undergone surgeries in head, and a fracture in backbone, according to a relative who spoke to the doctors. Thakur, a parking attendant, was brutally assaulted Wednesday evening by a man, a physical education teacher, when he asked him to pay Rs 60 in parking charges.

