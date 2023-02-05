Mumbai, Delhi LIVE Updates: Local Train Services to be Affected in Mumbai Today for 5 Hours Due to Megablock on Western Line

Read more

A fire broke out in an under-construction eight-storey building on the campus of Somaiya Hospital in Mumbai’s Sion area on Saturday, though there was no report of anyone getting injured, officials said. The blaze broke out at around 7pm on the third floor of the structure, which is located near the arterial Eastern Express Highway, they added.

In other news, a large number of women candidates on Saturday protested to take part in the physical test of the Fire Brigade recruitment process in Mumbai’s Dahisar and were lathi-charged by the police after they attempted to disrupt the process. The candidates were allegedly disqualified due to the height criteria. Police personal can be seen using lathis to stop the women from entering the venue.

Latest News Delhi

Delhi BJP leaders and workers on Saturday staged a protest at the AAP office demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the Enforcement Directorate named him in a charge sheet in the excise scam case.

Meanwhile, two men were arrested from Phagwara in Punjab for allegedly abducting their 40-year-old business partner from Kashmiri Gate here over a monetary issue, police said on Saturday. The accused, who introduced themselves as police officers before the taxi driver who was hired by them, were forcibly taking the victim along with them to Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

Meanwhile, Vikas Thakur, who was assaulted with a cricket bat by a drunk man near PVR Priya, will now be bedridden for six months having undergone surgeries in head, and a fracture in backbone, according to a relative who spoke to the doctors. Thakur, a parking attendant, was brutally assaulted Wednesday evening by a man, a physical education teacher, when he asked him to pay Rs 60 in parking charges.

