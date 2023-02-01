City News Updates: Coldest January in Delhi in 10 Years; CNG Prices Drop in Mumbai After Multiple Hikes

City News LIVE Updates: On the day of the Union Budget 2023, here is a look at other top stories making headlines across Indian cities including Delhi and Mumbai.

Delhi Weather Update

Delhi reportedly witnessed the coldest January in 10 years. According to IMD data, the average minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 6.6 ° C, 0.9 ° C lower than the month’s normal. This was Delhi’s lowest January temperature since 2013 when it recorded 6.1 ° C.

Today, Delhiites woke up to a windy morning with the minimum temperature settling at 8.6 degrees Celsius. The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 156, which is in the moderate category.

Mumbai CNG Prices Drop

After nearly half a dozen hikes, the Mumbai gas utility - Mahanagar Gas announced a reduction of Rs 2.50 per kilogram to Rs 87 a kg in the price of compressed natural gas (CNG), effective from Wednesday.

Since April 6, the price of CNG had gone up by Rs 29.50 per kilogram and that of piped natural gas (PNG) for residential use by Rs 18.50 at Rs 54.

CNG price on November 4, 2022 had peaked at Rs 89.50 per kilogram and that of PNG at Rs 54 a kg.

Here are other top developments across cities:

Mumbai Metro One to hike Pax Capacity by 27,000 with New Services

The Reliance Infra promoted Mumbai Metro One will increase its daily weekday services from 380 to 397 and augment its passenger capacity by 27,000 on the Versova-Ghatkopar route from February 1, an official said here on Tuesday. Presently, the Mumbai Metro One is serving over four lakh commuters daily or more than a crore commuters per month being the sole route on the east-west sector, helping it decongest massively besides slashing the commute time drastically.

G20 Summit: Delhi Govt to Beautify Roads Around Pragati Maidan

Delhi government will redevelop Mathura Road and give a new look to road stretches around the ITPO complex ahead of the G20 Summit being hosted in the city later this year. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday approved a project worth Rs 17.5 crore for the beautification and strengthening of Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, and Ring Road around ITPO Complex.

Read all the Latest India News here