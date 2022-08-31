City of Dreams or Nightmare? Delhi, Mumbai Saw Most Suicides Over Unemployment in 2021: NCRB Data

Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, India’s top cities where many come looking for better job opportunities and livelihood, have become a nightmare for some youths who committed suicide, succumbing to the pressures of city life.

The latest data from National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shows more than 40% of total suicides due to unemployment took place in Delhi and Mumbai.

According to the data, 283 in Delhi, 156 in Mumbai, followed by 111 in Chennai and 96 in Bengaluru committed suicide last year due to unemployment. Many of whom were between the age of 18 and 30 years. Similarly, 79 suicides in Pune and 74 in Bengaluru took place in 2021 over career issues.

Every year, more than 1,00,000 people commit suicide in India, according to the NCRB.

The data also revealed that top metros such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru are epicentres of suicide over unemployment, career and relationships amongst more than 50 cities in the country.

In the aforementioned categories, Delhi and Mumbai are deathtraps for youngsters looking for jobs, and those who couldn’t cope with issues around their career committed suicide, the data pointed out.

Nearly 136 in Bengaluru, 117 in Delhi and 112 in Chennai killed themselves over relationship/ love affairs, the data shows.

While Mumbai and Bengaluru saw a rise in the total number of suicides from 2020 to 2021, Delhi witnessed a dip in the incidents. Delhi reported 2,760 suicides in 2021 compared to 3,025 in 2020 — a fall of 8.8%. Chennai saw 2,699 incidents of suicides last year as against 2,430 in 2020 — an increase of 11%. Bengaluru and Mumbai reported a rise of 4.4% and 12% to 2,292 and 1,436 suicides committed last year, according to the data.

These four cities together clocked 35.5% of the total suicides in 53 mega cities last year.

Also, Mumbai topped in suicide due to poverty with 44 deaths reported in 2021 followed by Bengaluru (39) and Nasik (26).

The number of suicides in 53 mega cities shows an increasing trend from 2018 to 2021. Around 21,408 suicides took place in 2018, which increased by 4.6% to 22,390 in 2019. The number saw a rise of 6.5% to 23,855 deaths in 2020, which jumped to 25,891 in 2021.

The data points to year-wise incidents in cities, percentage share to all India, rate of suicides and percentage change during 2018-2021, the NCRB said.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here