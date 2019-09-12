Civic Authorities in Madhya Pradesh Face Flak Over Death of 10 Cows in 'Overcrowded' Shed

Bhopal: The administration in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district has been in a tizzy over the death of at least ten cows in the local cow shelter.

After initially suppressing news of the incident, officials are now listing various reasons behind the deaths. The civic staffers had just chosen to dump the cow carcasses at the local trenching ground.

The cowshed was made functional on August 29, after farmers staged protests against the stray cattle menace. The collector had then asked the municipal officers to keep the cows inside the local Sitaram Dayodaya Gaushala.

Ill-equipped to deal with a large number of cows, the gaushala could not offer the cattle folder, shed and water, claimed the agitated locals. The cramped facility has close to 600 stray cattle kept there by the civic authority.

One of the officials, Deepak told News 18 that 10 to 15 cows died as a result of hunger and rains. “As there was no upkeep of the cows, I had called up the senior officers.” Afterwards, the veterinary experts reached the Gaushala to examine the cows. The experts, however, offered a bizarre explanation behind the death of the cows.

“The cows didn’t die from any infection, but died as a result of the large animals suffocating the smaller ones in the crowded facility,” claimed Dr Rajendra Gaur, Deputy Director of veterinary department.

Surendra Jain, the municipality chairman had claimed that only five cows have died and added that the other dead animals spotted by the media were stray cattle who died after accidentally eating plastic. SDM HS Chaudhari, who reached the Gaushala, after the death of the cows claimed that there was mismanagement in the facility.

The officer claimed that the animals would now be kept at the Krishi Mandi. When locals told him about the death of cows, he simply stated that he would look into the matter.

