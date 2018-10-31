English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Civic Body Misses Date to Make Bengaluru Garbage Free, Blames People For Sleeping Till Late
The civic body on Wednesday asked the Karnataka High Court for more time to clear the garbage as the deadline expired. Chief justice Dinesh Maheshwari, while hearing a PIL, asked the BBMP to make the city clean by Diwali.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Bengaluru: After failing to meet the deadline for making the city pothole-free, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has now missed the October 31 deadline to make Bengaluru garbage-free.
The civic body on Wednesday asked the Karnataka High Court for more time to clear the garbage as the deadline expired. Chief justice Dinesh Maheshwari, while hearing a PIL, asked the BBMP to make the city clean by Diwali.
In its defence, the civic body told the court that some people don't wake up by the time BBMP garbage collection autos reach their locality and then throw garbage on roadsides.
The civic body also said that there were several spots where people continued to dump garbage despite all the necessary measures being taken to collect and dispose of garbage.
It, however, assured that that 95 per cent of the city is clean and the rest would be cleaned in forty eight hours.
The court had earlier criticised the BBMP for its inaction in resolving various civic issues. It further asked why the body shouldn't be dissolved and another agency be appointed to solve the issues plaguing the city.
The counsel also told the HC that some people dump garbage on the roads while travelling.
The court asked the government to identify such people using CCTV cameras installed across the city and initiate necessary action against them while also creating awareness among the public.
"There are clear rules in place. The civic agency and the government only need to follow these and all issues will be solved. But that is not happening," said VK Narayana Swamy, advocate for the petitioners.
The BBMP has told the court that it would submit its status report on Monday.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
