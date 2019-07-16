Civic Body Staff in Telangana Transferred for Filming Videos on TikTok During Office Hours
The staff members were working in clerical jobs and some of them were also engaged for field-level and were found recording video-sharing app and chatting on social media groups during office hours, said an official.
TikTok Parent Company Set to Launch Music Service This Year
Hyderabad: As many as 11 outsourced employees working in the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) have been shifted and their salaries reduced for allegedly filming videos on mobile app TikTok and chatting on different social media platforms during office hours, a senior official said on Tuesday.
Apart from being warned, KMC commissioner J Srinivasa Rao ordered shifting the 11 outsourced staff, both men and women, from their existing posts in the Corporation office and there has also been some reduction in their wages, the official said.
"However, the videos are old and were not shot in the last couple of days or yesterday. They are round two-month-old videos," said the official.
They were working in clerical jobs and some of them were also engaged for field-level and were found recording video-sharing app and chatting on social media groups during office hours, the official said.
The videos, circulated on different social media platforms, went viral and were also telecast by some television channels.
"We came to know about it following media reports and such staff has been given stern warning not to again indulge in such acts. A total of 11 staff members was involved and they all are outsourced employees," the official added.
