Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Civic Body to Impose Water Cuts in Nagpur from Tomorrow

Stating that the civic body had stock for just 13 days and there was deficient rainfall, BJP corporator Sandip Joshi said the city will not get water supply on July 17, 19 and 21.

PTI

Updated:July 16, 2019, 5:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Civic Body to Impose Water Cuts in Nagpur from Tomorrow
Representative image.
Loading...

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to impose water cuts from Wednesday due to deficient rainfall in the region, Sandip Joshi, BJP corporator and ruling party leader in the NMC said.

He said the city will not get water supply on July 17, 19 and 21 this week as part of the civic scheme to conserve water. "Nagpur has had deficit rainfall till July 15 and there is no forecast of rain till July 23. The water level in reservoirs supplying drinking water to Nagpur has gone down. We have stock for just 13 days," Joshi said.

He claimed Nagpur, Vidarbha's largest city, had not imposed water cuts in the summer, unlike Pune and Akola, but the situation now warranted such an act, adding that the situation will be reviewed next Monday.

According to India Meteorological Department data, Nagpur, since June 1, has received 215 mm of rainfall which is a departure of 135 mm from normal.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram