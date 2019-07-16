Civic Body to Impose Water Cuts in Nagpur from Tomorrow

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to impose water cuts from Wednesday due to deficient rainfall in the region, Sandip Joshi, BJP corporator and ruling party leader in the NMC said.

He said the city will not get water supply on July 17, 19 and 21 this week as part of the civic scheme to conserve water. "Nagpur has had deficit rainfall till July 15 and there is no forecast of rain till July 23. The water level in reservoirs supplying drinking water to Nagpur has gone down. We have stock for just 13 days," Joshi said.

He claimed Nagpur, Vidarbha's largest city, had not imposed water cuts in the summer, unlike Pune and Akola, but the situation now warranted such an act, adding that the situation will be reviewed next Monday.

According to India Meteorological Department data, Nagpur, since June 1, has received 215 mm of rainfall which is a departure of 135 mm from normal.