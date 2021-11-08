Civic Volunteer Brutally Thrashes Man in Kolkata Over Suspicion of Snatching Bag; Police Apologise

The Kolkata Police has received criticism from netizens after a purported video of a civic volunteer (Green Police) allegedly kicking a man on his chest in full public view goes viral. The video shows that a 20-year-old man, suspected to be a snatcher, was kicked mercilessly by the civic volunteer when he was trying to snatch a bag from a woman on a public bus on Sunday evening at the Exide crossing of south-central Kolkata.

Reacting to this, Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra has tendered an apology and suspended the civic volunteer named Tanmoy Biswas. A case was registered against Biswas and traffic police officers on duty in the area have been asked to explain the breach of discipline.

“I am shocked and embarrassed. Such behaviour by a member of my force is not expected. The civic volunteer has been demobilised. An enquiry has been instituted to recommend remedial measures. Officers will be investigated for a breach of discipline," Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra said.

However, Biswas and some other policemen have claimed that the man had snatched the woman’s bag from a moving bus heading to Howrah from Exide turn on the day incident took place. Biswas also claimed that he first rescued the man from the mob and then tried to stop him from fleeing from the spot.

Biswas argued, “At that time, the young man could not be handled. Great pressure on the intoxicated young man. So he was forced to keep his feet on his chest."

