As Ticket Prices from Srinagar Rise, Civil Aviation Ministry Asks Airlines to Keep Fares in Check

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday advised airlines to keep fares from Srinagar in check as Amarnath pilgrims and tourists prepared to leave the Kashmir Valley, a day after the Jammu and Kashmir administration asked them to curtail their stay due to security threats.

According to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), 6,216 passengers reported at the Srinagar International Airport on Saturday to travel out of the valley. Out of this, 5,829 passengers travelled by 32 scheduled flights. The remaining 387 passengers were accommodated in four Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft and flown to various destination like Jammu, Pathankot and Hindon.

The AAI said all passengers were flown out of the Valley in a planned and systematic manner. The entire operation was conducted smoothly by AAI officials in close coordination with the IAF, J&K Police, CRPF, BSF, the airlines and state authorities, it said.

Hon'ble Minister for Civil Aviation Shri @HardeepSPuri has asked all the Airlines to rein in the surging Air Fares for pilgrims returning from Amarnath dham. — Ministry of Civil Aviation (@MoCA_GoI) August 3, 2019

Travel websites on Saturday showed the ticket prices on Srinagar-Delhi route between Rs 11,000 and Rs 20,000 for August 4. The prices for Srinagar-Mumbai flights for August 4 started from Rs 14,000 onward.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation had advised airlines on Friday to be ready to operate additional flights from Srinagar airport if the need arises. The statement came after the Indian Army, citing intelligence inputs, had said Pakistan-based terrorists were planning to target the Amarnath yatra.

The Army's disclosure had prompted the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ask the yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in the valley and leave immediately.

