Civil Aviation Ministry Mistakenly Deposits Salary in Retired Employee's Bank Account

According to a source, Ramesh, a Multi Tasking Staff personnel, retired in September but the ministry deposited salary for October in his account. Officials are now trying to rectify the mistake.

PTI

Updated:November 26, 2019, 7:00 PM IST
New Delhi: A former blue collar employee of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, who retired in September, received a pleasant surprise when the salary for October was credited in his bank account due to an error.

According to a source, Ramesh, a Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) personnel, retired in September but the ministry deposited salary for the month of October in his account. Ministry officials are trying to rectify the mistake, the source told PTI.

MTS personnel fall under Group D and work as peons, watermen, security guards and postmen. The Ministry of Civil Aviation did not respond to queries sent by PTI on this matter.

