Civil Aviation Ministry Mistakenly Deposits Salary in Retired Employee's Bank Account
According to a source, Ramesh, a Multi Tasking Staff personnel, retired in September but the ministry deposited salary for October in his account. Officials are now trying to rectify the mistake.
Representative image.
New Delhi: A former blue collar employee of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, who retired in September, received a pleasant surprise when the salary for October was credited in his bank account due to an error.
According to a source, Ramesh, a Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) personnel, retired in September but the ministry deposited salary for the month of October in his account. Ministry officials are trying to rectify the mistake, the source told PTI.
MTS personnel fall under Group D and work as peons, watermen, security guards and postmen. The Ministry of Civil Aviation did not respond to queries sent by PTI on this matter.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Harry Potter Film with Original Cast to Begin Shooting in 2020, Matthew Lewis Tweets
- Remember Lewis the Koala Who Was Dramatically Rescued from Australian Bushfire? He Passed Away
- Anushka Sharma's Reaction to Meeting Virat Kohli Post India's Win Against Bangladesh is Adorable
- Buying a New FASTag For Your Car Before December 1? Here Are The Options And Offers
- Deepika Padukone Accidentally Declares Alia Bhatt is Getting Married, Covers Up Later