English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey Named UPSC Member
Choubey will be administered the oath of office by UPSC chairman Arvind Saxena on Friday.He was in June 2015 named as the Civil Aviation Secretary.
File photo of Rajiv Nayan Choubey.
New Delhi: Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey has been named as the member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) that conducts prestigious civil services examination to select the country's bureaucrats, diplomats and police officers, officials said on Tuesday.
Choubey, a 1981 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, is due to superannuate on Thursday after completing 60 years of age.
He will be administered the oath of office by UPSC chairman Arvind Saxena on Friday, the officials said.
Choubey was in June 2015 named as the Civil Aviation Secretary.
He has worked as Special Secretary, Power Ministry; Director General, Directorate General of Hydrocarbons under the Petroleum Ministry, and in other central and Tamil Nadu government departments.
As per rules, a member of the UPSC can have a maximum of six-year tenure or till an incumbent attains the age of 65.
With Choubey's appointment, the Commission will be in its full strength.
The UPSC can have maximum of 10 members, besides a chairperson.
Former Delhi Police commissioner Bhim Sain Bassi, former chief statistician T C A Anant, Prof Pradeep Kumar Joshi, Air Marshal A S Bhonsle (retired), Sujata Mehta, Manoj Soni, Smita Nagaraj, M Sathiyavathy and Bharat Bhushan Vyas are members of the UPSC.
The commission conducts civil services examination annually in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Choubey, a 1981 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, is due to superannuate on Thursday after completing 60 years of age.
He will be administered the oath of office by UPSC chairman Arvind Saxena on Friday, the officials said.
Choubey was in June 2015 named as the Civil Aviation Secretary.
He has worked as Special Secretary, Power Ministry; Director General, Directorate General of Hydrocarbons under the Petroleum Ministry, and in other central and Tamil Nadu government departments.
As per rules, a member of the UPSC can have a maximum of six-year tenure or till an incumbent attains the age of 65.
With Choubey's appointment, the Commission will be in its full strength.
The UPSC can have maximum of 10 members, besides a chairperson.
Former Delhi Police commissioner Bhim Sain Bassi, former chief statistician T C A Anant, Prof Pradeep Kumar Joshi, Air Marshal A S Bhonsle (retired), Sujata Mehta, Manoj Soni, Smita Nagaraj, M Sathiyavathy and Bharat Bhushan Vyas are members of the UPSC.
The commission conducts civil services examination annually in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Monday 28 January , 2019 SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aquaman Earns a Billion, Surpasses The Dark Night Rises to Become Highest Grossing DC Movie
- Jeffrey Archer Thinks India is a Great Country Because People Teach Their Kids to Read
- Twitch Gamer Falls Asleep on Live Stream, Wakes Up to 200+ Viewers and Money Donations
- Bear Witness: Boy Rescued From Woods Says Friendly Ursine Kept Him Safe
- Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar Shake A Leg to Aflatoon Song, Watch Video
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results