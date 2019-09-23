Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Civil Court Judge Goes 'Missing' in Madhya Pradesh's Satna

The 35-year-old judge, RP Singh, has been untraceable since 11 am, a police officer said quoting the complaint filed by the judge's wife.

PTI

Updated:September 23, 2019, 9:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Civil Court Judge Goes 'Missing' in Madhya Pradesh's Satna
Representative image.
Loading...

Satna: A civil court judge went "missing" on Monday from the campus of Satna district court in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The 35-year-old judge, RP Singh, has been untraceable since 11 am, a police officer said quoting the complaint filed by the judge's wife.

Police have posted an appeal on social media with the hope of getting any lead on the whereabouts of the judge.

"We have registered a missing person complaint," Civil Lines police station inspector Archana Dwivedi told PTI over phone.

According to the wife of the judge, he was not keeping well since the last two months. "Singh was undergoing treatment," sources added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram