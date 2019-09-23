Civil Court Judge Goes 'Missing' in Madhya Pradesh's Satna

Satna: A civil court judge went "missing" on Monday from the campus of Satna district court in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The 35-year-old judge, RP Singh, has been untraceable since 11 am, a police officer said quoting the complaint filed by the judge's wife.

Police have posted an appeal on social media with the hope of getting any lead on the whereabouts of the judge.

"We have registered a missing person complaint," Civil Lines police station inspector Archana Dwivedi told PTI over phone.

According to the wife of the judge, he was not keeping well since the last two months. "Singh was undergoing treatment," sources added.

