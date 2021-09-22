Civil Defence Volunteer Held for Chain-snatching Cases in Delhi

Delhi Police on Tuesday evening arrested a civil defence volunteer for his alleged involvement in several chain snatching incidents in the national capital.

According to Delhi Police, the civil defence volunteer was arrested after they received a complaint from a woman that a bike-borne criminal snatched her gold chain from the Sangam Vihar area of New Delhi.

“While the bike-borne criminal was trying to escape, the woman had managed to note an incomplete registration number of the bike. She had provided us with the registration number of the bike as DL 3AS 834,” said a Delhi Police officer.

The officer added that they had been receiving complaints from the area about a bike-borne criminal snatching chain in the area. “This was the first time we got some details of the bike. To zero down on the criminal, our teams contacted the transport department to find further details of the bike and its owner,” added the officer.

According to the details provided by the transport department, the owner of the bike stayed in Sangram Vihar, the officer said. “When our team reached the provided address to detain the owner of the bike for questioning, we learnt that he had escaped,” added the officer.

Raids were conducted at several locations, including neighbouring Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh, the officed further said. “Our sources informed us that the bike-borne criminal was seen in Sangam Vihar. A team was formed and the accused was arrested,” added the officer.

The police said that they have identified the accused as Mukul Verma. “He, during questioning, confessed to his crime and informed us that he was a civil defence volunteer,” added the officer.

The Delhi Police officer further added that following inputs provided by him, a small scale jewellery shop owner was also arrested for purchasing stolen jewellery items.

