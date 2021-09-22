Civil Service Aspirant Dies By Suicide in Bihar’s Samastipur

An UPSC civil service aspirant died by suicide, on Tuesday, in his rented house in Samastipur district of Bihar. According to police, a first year student of a degree college was found hanging dead in his rented room in Bhola Talkies area under Nagar police station jurisdiction.

A police officer of the Nagar police station said, “The youth hanged himself to death from the ceiling fan of his room.”

The deceased civil service aspirant has been identified as Sushil Kumar, a resident of Seema village under Jok Vidhan police limits.

According to police, the student after attending two classes returned to his room without having a word with his classmates. “In the evening when his friends came to his room for joint studies the youth did not open the door even after repeated knocking,” added the police officer.

The officer further added that his friends suspecting an untoward incident informed the police. In the presence of the police the youth’s friends broke open the door and to their shock they found him hanging from the ceiling fan.

The local police took down the youth’s body and sent it for autopsy to Samastipur Sadar Hospital. “Prima facie it seems the youth died by suicide. However we are investigating the case in all possible angles,” said assistant sub inspector Pramod kumar Mandal.

“We have not recovered any suicide note from the deceased’s room. So, it is not clear what forced him to take the extreme step,” added Mandal.

The friends of Sushil are being questioned by police find out the possible reason behind the suicide. The parents of the deceased have been informed about the incident by the police.

Sushil’s friends and family members are in shock and not able to figure out why he took such an extreme step.

