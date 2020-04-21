Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Civil Services Day 2020: Date and Significance of the Day

The day celebrated all the civil servants who dedicate their lives to the cause of citizen. The day aims at renewing their commitments to public service and excellence in work.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 21, 2020, 11:22 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Civil Services Day 2020: Date and Significance of the Day
The UPSC building in New Delhi.

Getting into civil services is one of the most sought-after dreams for Indians. To celebrate this passion and all those people who successfully get into civil services to serve the nation, the Government of India has dedicated a day to them. The Civil Services Day is celebrated on April 21.

The day celebrated all the civil servants who dedicate their lives to the cause of citizen. The day aims at renewing their commitments to public service and excellence in work.

It was this day when Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Home Minister of Independent India, gave an address to the probationers of Administrative Services Officers at Metcalf House, Delhi in the year 1947. Since then, the day commemorates the special occasion. Sardar Patel aptly called the civil servants as the ‘steel frame of India’.

The first celebration of Civil Services Day was held on April 21, 2006, as Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Civil servants work tirelessly towards ensuring the smooth functioning of the public administration. The civil service members do not take any pledge to any political ruling party. However, their responsibility involves being the executioners of the policies of the ruling party.

To mark the Civil Services Day, the country rewards the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration to various officers to celebrate their work. These awards work as an inspiration for the civil servants to work better for the government of India while ensuring the welfare of the citizens.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,759

    +504*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,601

    +945*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,252

    +410*  

  • Total DEATHS

    590

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,656,326

    +42,290*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,478,153

    +74,190*

  • Cured/Discharged

    651,503

    +26,805*  

  • Total DEATHS

    170,324

    +5,095*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres