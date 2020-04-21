Civil Services Day 2020: Date and Significance of the Day

Getting into civil services is one of the most sought-after dreams for Indians. To celebrate this passion and all those people who successfully get into civil services to serve the nation, the Government of India has dedicated a day to them. The Civil Services Day is celebrated on April 21.

The day celebrated all the civil servants who dedicate their lives to the cause of citizen. The day aims at renewing their commitments to public service and excellence in work.

It was this day when Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Home Minister of Independent India, gave an address to the probationers of Administrative Services Officers at Metcalf House, Delhi in the year 1947. Since then, the day commemorates the special occasion. Sardar Patel aptly called the civil servants as the ‘steel frame of India’.

The first celebration of Civil Services Day was held on April 21, 2006, as Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Civil servants work tirelessly towards ensuring the smooth functioning of the public administration. The civil service members do not take any pledge to any political ruling party. However, their responsibility involves being the executioners of the policies of the ruling party.

To mark the Civil Services Day, the country rewards the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration to various officers to celebrate their work. These awards work as an inspiration for the civil servants to work better for the government of India while ensuring the welfare of the citizens.

