Civil Society Organisations, Activists Demand Inquiry into Police Action on Jamia, AMU Students
Addressing a press conference, members of the alliance also demanded that all cases registered against anti-CAA protesters be 'unconditionally' withdrawn and those arrested be immediately released.
Students along with general members of the public hold placards against NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act outside Jamia Millia University. (PTI)
New Delhi: An alliance of civil society organizations and activists on Monday demanded that the government launch a high-level judicial inquiry into alleged police excesses against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.
Addressing a press conference, members of the alliance also demanded that all cases registered against those protesting the amended citizenship law be "unconditionally" withdrawn and those arrested be immediately released.
Ravi Nair, a member of the alliance, said, "We have taken stock of the situation in a meeting. We are not looking for amendments, we want scrapping of CAA lock stock and barrel."
