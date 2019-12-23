Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Civil Society Organisations, Activists Demand Inquiry into Police Action on Jamia, AMU Students

Addressing a press conference, members of the alliance also demanded that all cases registered against anti-CAA protesters be 'unconditionally' withdrawn and those arrested be immediately released.

PTI

Updated:December 23, 2019, 5:00 PM IST
Students along with general members of the public hold placards against NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act outside Jamia Millia University. (PTI)

New Delhi: An alliance of civil society organizations and activists on Monday demanded that the government launch a high-level judicial inquiry into alleged police excesses against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.

Addressing a press conference, members of the alliance also demanded that all cases registered against those protesting the amended citizenship law be "unconditionally" withdrawn and those arrested be immediately released.

Ravi Nair, a member of the alliance, said, "We have taken stock of the situation in a meeting. We are not looking for amendments, we want scrapping of CAA lock stock and barrel."

