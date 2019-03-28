LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Civilian Critically Injured After Being Shot at by Militants in Pulwama

The injured was rushed to the hospital and police have registered a case.

PTI

Updated:March 28, 2019, 11:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Civilian Critically Injured After Being Shot at by Militants in Pulwama
Representative image.
Loading...
Srinagar: Terrorists Thursday shot at and critically injured a civilian in Tral area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"Terrorists fired at Manzoor Ahmad Hajam at Tral and injured him critically," a police spokesman said. He said Hajam has been rushed to a hospital and a case has been registered.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram