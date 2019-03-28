English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Civilian Critically Injured After Being Shot at by Militants in Pulwama
The injured was rushed to the hospital and police have registered a case.
Representative image.
Srinagar: Terrorists Thursday shot at and critically injured a civilian in Tral area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
"Terrorists fired at Manzoor Ahmad Hajam at Tral and injured him critically," a police spokesman said. He said Hajam has been rushed to a hospital and a case has been registered.
