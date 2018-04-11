GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Civilian Killed, 3 Security Personnel injured in J&K Encounter

PTI

Updated:April 11, 2018, 10:08 AM IST
Representational Photo
Srinagar: A civilian was killed and three security forces personnel injured today during an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the district's Khudwani area last night, following information about presence of militants there, the officials said. They said a gunbattle broke out between the militants and security forces in the early hours.

Three security force personnel were injured in the initial exchange of firing, the officials said. Local residents started pelting security personnel with stones, leading to clashes, they said, adding that some civilians were injured.

The officials said a 25-year-old man succumbed to injuries at a hospital. It is not immediately known how the deceased got injured, they said.

