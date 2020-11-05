Civilian Killed, Another Injured in Two Separate Militant Attacks in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar: A civilian was killed and another injured in two separate militant attacks in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. The ultras fired on Mohammad Ayoub Ahangar, a shopkeeper, in his native Panzwa village in Tral area, a police official said.

In another incident, militants shot at and injured Mohammad Aslam, a taxi driver, at Wanpora in Kakapora area, he said. Aslam sustained injuries in his left arm and was taken to the hospital, he said.

