Civilian Killed, Another Injured in Two Separate Militant Attacks in J&K's Pulwama
- Last Updated: November 05, 2020, 22:10 IST
Srinagar: A civilian was killed and another injured in two separate militant attacks in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. The ultras fired on Mohammad Ayoub Ahangar, a shopkeeper, in his native Panzwa village in Tral area, a police official said.
In another incident, militants shot at and injured Mohammad Aslam, a taxi driver, at Wanpora in Kakapora area, he said. Aslam sustained injuries in his left arm and was taken to the hospital, he said.
