Civilian Killed, Four Injured in Pakistan Firing Along LoC in J&K's Tangdhar Sector
Four civilians sustained injuries in the firing by Pakistani troops, officials said.
Image for representation.
Srinagar: A civilian was killed and four others were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Tangdhar sector on Monday, officials said.
The deceased was identified as Mohammed Saleem Awan, 60, they said. Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing this morning. The Indian Army retaliated in adequate measure, the officials said.
Four civilians sustained injuries in the firing by Pakistani troops, they said.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
