Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Civilian Killed in Shootout in J&K's Kupwara Buried at Isolated Place to Prevent Large Crowd Amid Lockdown

The officials said There was an Apprehension of a Gathering at Bhat's Funeral, which would have violated the lockdown protocols.

Divya Kapoor |

Updated:May 6, 2020, 2:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Civilian Killed in Shootout in J&K's Kupwara Buried at Isolated Place to Prevent Large Crowd Amid Lockdown
Army personnel take positions during an encounter with the militants in Kashmir (Image for representation: PTI)

In a first such instance, the body of a civilian killed in a brief shootout in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district was not handed over to his family but buried at an isolated place, officials said on Wednesday.

Mohammad Hazim Bhat, 14, was killed in a brief shootout when militants opened fire on a CRPF patrol party at Wangam-Qaziabad in Kralgund area of the north Kashmir district on Monday.

Three CRPF jawans were killed in the incident, police said, adding a civilian, Bhat, was also found dead at the scene of the incident.

However, the body of Bhat -- a resident of Wanagam -- was not handed over to his family and instead was laid to rest in a graveyard more than 30 kilometres away from his village, the officials said.

"The teenager was buried at Sheeri (in neighbouring Baramulla district)," they said.

The officials said there was an apprehension of a gathering at Bhat's funeral, "which would have violated the lockdown protocols".

A few members from Bhat's family were present at the burial at Sheeri.

"We asked the authorities to handover the body to the family so that Hazim would have been buried at his ancestral graveyard, but they refused, saying there were orders and guidelines that the body will not be handed over to the family," a relative of the deceased said.

He said Bhat -- who was a Class 7 student -- was buried at Sheeri on Tuesday and 17-18 members of the family attended his funeral.

The relative said Bhat had to buried somewhere and "whatever they (authorities) did is right. It is better for him".

In the past few weeks, the J and K Police has not been handing over bodies of militants, including locals, to their families "because of the lockdown".

The militants killed in gunfights have been buried at isolated locations in Baramulla and Ganderbal districts.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    33,514

    +1,547*  

  • Total Confirmed

    49,391

    +2,680*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    14,183

    +1,022*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,694

    +111*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 06 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,207,221

    +42,618*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,663,911

    +79,737*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,199,389

    +31,398*  

  • Total DEATHS

    257,301

    +5,721*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres