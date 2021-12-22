Civilian Killed, Policeman Injured in Separate Terror Attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Militants Wednesday shot dead a civilian and injured a policeman in two separate incidents within minutes in Kashmir valley, police said. While the civilian was gunned down in Nawakadal locality of the city, a police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was injured in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

"At about 6 pm, terrorists fired at & critically injured a civilian namely Rouf Ahmad near his residence in Nawakadal area of Srinagar," a police official said. He said the injured person was shifted to SMHS hospital here, where he succumbed to the injuries.

In another incident shortly afterwards, militants fired at and injured police ASI Mohammad Ashraf outside Bijbehara hospital, the official said. The injured ASI was taken to the same hospital, from where he was referred to a medical facility in Srinagar, the official said.

The areas have been cordoned off and searches launched to nab the attackers, the official added.

