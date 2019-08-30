Civilian Shot Dead by Militants on Outskirts of Srinagar, Security Stepped Up

Srinagar: A middle-aged man was killed by militants in Parimpora area, on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Thursday night, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Ghulam Mohammed who owned a shop there. The officials said three youths came on a motorcycle and pumped bullets into the civilian when he was closing his shop.

Security has been strengthened further in the area and police is on a lookout for the killers.

The incident comes days after militants from the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group abducted and killed two members of the nomadic Gujjar community from a forested area in Pulwama district. Abdul Qadeer Kohli of Rajauri district and Manzoor Ahmed of Khonmoh area of Srinagar were abducted by unidentified gunmen from 'Dhok', a temporary shelter, from the forested area of Tral in Pulwama district around 7:30 pm on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

