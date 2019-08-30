Civilian Shot Dead by Militants on Outskirts of Srinagar, Security Stepped Up
The officials said three youths came on a motorcycle and pumped bullets into the civilian when he was closing his shop.
Image for representation.
Srinagar: A middle-aged man was killed by militants in Parimpora area, on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Thursday night, officials said.
The deceased has been identified as Ghulam Mohammed who owned a shop there. The officials said three youths came on a motorcycle and pumped bullets into the civilian when he was closing his shop.
Security has been strengthened further in the area and police is on a lookout for the killers.
The incident comes days after militants from the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group abducted and killed two members of the nomadic Gujjar community from a forested area in Pulwama district. Abdul Qadeer Kohli of Rajauri district and Manzoor Ahmed of Khonmoh area of Srinagar were abducted by unidentified gunmen from 'Dhok', a temporary shelter, from the forested area of Tral in Pulwama district around 7:30 pm on Monday, a police spokesperson said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Naamkaran Actress Nalini Negi Accuses Roommate of Physical Assault, Files FIR
- Virgil van Dijk, Lucy Bronze Win UEFA Player of the Year Awards
- Ellen DeGeneres Asks If You’ve Ever Mistakenly Texted Your Boss, the Replies Are Hilarious
- Saaho Box Office: Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Film to Break Avengers Endgame Opening Day Record
- Deepa Malik Basks in Khel Ratna Glory, Bajrang Punia Misses Ceremony