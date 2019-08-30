Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Civilian Shot Dead by Militants on Outskirts of Srinagar, Security Stepped Up

The officials said three youths came on a motorcycle and pumped bullets into the civilian when he was closing his shop.

News18.com

Updated:August 30, 2019, 12:01 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Civilian Shot Dead by Militants on Outskirts of Srinagar, Security Stepped Up
Image for representation.
Loading...

Srinagar: A middle-aged man was killed by militants in Parimpora area, on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Thursday night, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Ghulam Mohammed who owned a shop there. The officials said three youths came on a motorcycle and pumped bullets into the civilian when he was closing his shop.

Security has been strengthened further in the area and police is on a lookout for the killers.

The incident comes days after militants from the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group abducted and killed two members of the nomadic Gujjar community from a forested area in Pulwama district. Abdul Qadeer Kohli of Rajauri district and Manzoor Ahmed of Khonmoh area of Srinagar were abducted by unidentified gunmen from 'Dhok', a temporary shelter, from the forested area of Tral in Pulwama district around 7:30 pm on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram