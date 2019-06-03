English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Civilian Shot Dead by Unidentified Gunmen in Srinagar Outskirts
He was rushed to hospital in critical condition where the doctors declared him brought dead.
Image for representation.
Srinagar: A civilian was killed on Monday by unidentified gunmen in the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city.
Police said unidentified assailants shot at Sameer Ahmad Wani in Srinagar outskirts Panthachowk area.
"He was shifted to a Srinagar hospital in a critical condition where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case has been registered", police said.
Army and police have surrounded the area to trace the assailants.
