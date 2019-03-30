English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Civilian Shot Dead by Unknown Gunmen in Kashmir's Baramulla
The incident took place on Saturday afternoon. The man was shot at five times and died on spot.
Security forces inspecting the spot where the incident took place.
New Delhi: A civilian was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Kashmir's Baramulla district. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon. The man was shot at five times and died on spot.
The deceased has been identified as Arjumand Hussain Bhat. Bhat worked as a chemist in a local market.
