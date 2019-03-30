LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Civilian Shot Dead by Unknown Gunmen in Kashmir's Baramulla

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon. The man was shot at five times and died on spot.

News18.com

Updated:March 30, 2019, 5:50 PM IST
Civilian Shot Dead by Unknown Gunmen in Kashmir's Baramulla
Security forces inspecting the spot where the incident took place.
New Delhi: A civilian was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Kashmir's Baramulla district. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon. The man was shot at five times and died on spot.

The deceased has been identified as Arjumand Hussain Bhat. Bhat worked as a chemist in a local market.

