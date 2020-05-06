Civilian Staff at Officers' Training Academy in Tamil Nadu Contracts Coronavirus

Chennai: A civilian staff working at the Officers' Training Academy (OTA) here has tested positive for coronavirus, but presently no Army cadets were staying there, the premier institute said on Wednesday.

The staff member was working in the OTA kitchen and was admitted to a government hospital on Sunday "after reporting chest congestion," OTA said in a statement, adding, the person tested positive for COVID-19 the following day.

As a precautionary measure all contacts of the civilian have been quarantined.

"Presently there are no cadets in the Academy. One batch of cadets had recently passed out and the other batch undergoing training is presently on term break since March 8. OTA is functioning with minimal staff," it added.

The academy further said "strict measures" were in place for prevention of the spread of Covid-19 as per medical protocol.

