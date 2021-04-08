CJI Bobde Calls Collegium Meet for Recommendation of Judges, Experts Term it 'Unprecedented'

Chief Justice of India Justice SA Bobde has called for a meeting of the collegium on Thursday to discuss possible candidates for appointment to the apex court.

According to a report by Indian Express, two judges have said that since the President of India has issued warrants of appointment for the next Chief Justice of India, it would not be proper for the incumbent CJI to make any recommendations.

On April 6, President Ram Nath Kovind officially appointed the most senior SC judge N V Ramana as the next CJI. Justice Ramana is set to take oath to his office on April 24, a day after CJI Bobde retires.

The collegium to recommend judges to the SC consists of five judges. Apart from CJI Bobde and Justice Ramana, it currently includes Justices Rohinton Nariman, UU Lalit and AM Khanwilkar.

CJI Bobde’s call for the collegium comes in the backdrop of its protracted impasse on recommending Justice Akil Kureshi, Chief Justice of Tripura High Court, to the apex court even as the process of appointment of at least six SC judges is due.

In 2019, Justice Kureshi was appointed Chief Justice of Tripura after the government raised objections to the collegium’s initial recommendation to appoint him as CJ of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Besides CJI Bobde, Justices Ashok Bhushan, Nariman and Navin Sinha will retire this year. The last appointment made to the SC was in September 2019.

Experts quoted in various media reports have termed the CJI’s call as unprecedented.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here