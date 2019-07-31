CJI Cracks Whip on Judicial Corruption, Allows CBI Probe High Court Judge For Graft

In a first, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has approved a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against sitting Allahabad High Court judge SN Shukla in a medical admission scam case.

Cracking the whip on judicial corruption, CJI Gogoi gave permission to the agency on Tuesday as a case cannot be filed against a sitting judge without the permission of the Chief Justice of India. The CBI will lodge a regular case against Justice Shukla, who was found guilty by a panel of Judges of favours to a private medical college in 2017.

An in-house panel, comprising three high court judges, recommended the removal of Justice Shukla saying that he acted in a manner unbecoming of a judge and lowered the majesty, credibility of his office.

Previous CJI Dipak Misra then asked Justice Shukla to either resign or take voluntary retirement. However, he declined and judicial work was withdrawn from him in January 2018. Last month, CJI Gogoi had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a motion in Parliament to impeach Justice Shukla.

According to the allegations, Justice Shukla made handwritten changes in his own bench's order, days after the Supreme Court barred the HC from allowing the Lucknow-based GCRG Institute of Medical Science to admit students for the 2017-18 session. The medical college was among those banned by the government from admitting students after a report on their substandard infrastructure and failure to meet several criteria.

The revised HC order was struck down by the Supreme Court after an appeal by the Medical Council of India.

In a similar case, former Orissa HC judge IM Qudussi has also been booked by the CBI over allegations of fixing a case in the apex court. The CJI has to now take a call on giving a go-ahead to the investigative agency to probe Justice Shukla as well.